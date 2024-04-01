Active Stocks
DC vs CSK IPL 2024: Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant slapped ₹12-lakh fine for breach of Code of Conduct

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

DC vs CSK IPL 2024: Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant has been slapped ₹12-lakh fine for breach of the Code of Conduct.

DC vs CSK IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant at the toss before the IPL 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant has been fined 12 lakh as the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. On March 31, as DC registered their first win in the tournament at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Pant was slapped with a penalty for maintaining a slow over rate in DC’s match against defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Also Read: Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman, Mohit Sharma and more; check out the top wicket-takers after DC vs CSK match

It was the first loss for Ruturaj Gaikwad’s team. This was also CSK’s first away match in the tournament. So far, no team - with the sole exception of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - has managed to win an away match. 

KKR, led by Shreyas Iyer, defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 7 wickets on March 29 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Dhoni fans can't keep calm as DC vs CSK match brings back vintage Mahi

While it was DC’s first offence to breach the IPL Code of Conduct, Pant is not the first captain in the ongoing tournament to have been slapped with a fine. Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was also fined 12 lakh for similar reasons. On March 26, while playing against CSK at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Gill maintained a slow over rate.

What happens if Pant and Gill repeat the offence?

Pant and Gill have been fined 12 lakh since it was their first offence. If they are found breaching the IPL Code of Conduct, they will be fined 24 lakh, double of the amount allotted for the first offence. At the same time, other team members will also be fined 25% of their match fees or 6 lakh, whichever is less.

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: MI vs RR; who’ll win Mumbai vs Rajasthan match?

A third offence means that the captain will be fined 30 lakh and face a one-match ban. In addition, the rest of the team members will be fined 50% of their match fees or 12 lakh, whichever is less. Penalties for slow over rates will stay consistent for each additional offence.

Published: 01 Apr 2024, 08:25 AM IST
