IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant has been fined ₹12 lakh as the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. On March 31, as DC registered their first win in the tournament at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Pant was slapped with a penalty for maintaining a slow over rate in DC’s match against defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK).