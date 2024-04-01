DC vs CSK IPL 2024: Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant has been slapped ₹ 12-lakh fine for breach of the Code of Conduct.

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant has been fined ₹12 lakh as the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. On March 31, as DC registered their first win in the tournament at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Pant was slapped with a penalty for maintaining a slow over rate in DC's match against defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

It was the first loss for Ruturaj Gaikwad's team. This was also CSK's first away match in the tournament. So far, no team - with the sole exception of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - has managed to win an away match.

KKR, led by Shreyas Iyer, defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 7 wickets on March 29 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Pant is not the first captain in the ongoing tournament to have been slapped with a fine. Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was also fined ₹12 lakh for similar reasons. On March 26, while playing against CSK at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Gill maintained a slow over rate.

What happens if Pant and Gill repeat the offence? Pant and Gill have been fined ₹12 lakh since it was their first offence. If they are found breaching the IPL Code of Conduct, they will be fined ₹24 lakh, double of the amount allotted for the first offence. At the same time, other team members will also be fined 25% of their match fees or ₹6 lakh, whichever is less.

A third offence means that the captain will be fined ₹30 lakh and face a one-match ban. In addition, the rest of the team members will be fined 50% of their match fees or ₹12 lakh, whichever is less. Penalties for slow over rates will stay consistent for each additional offence.

