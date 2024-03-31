‘From TV screen to…’: Sameer Rizvi's heartfelt post for ‘GOAT’ MS Dhoni is breaking internet ahead of DC vs CSK clash
DC vs CSK IPL 2024: CSK is witnessing the emergence of stars as debutant Sameer Rizvi gathered a lot of praise for his explosive innings against Gujarat Titans
DC vs CSK IPL 2024: MS Dhoni is not officially leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024, but his influence is visible on the ground as new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad never shies away from seeking his guidance to make on-ground decisions. CSK is witnessing the emergence of stars as debutant Sameer Rizvi gathered a lot of praise for his explosive innings against Gujarat Titans.