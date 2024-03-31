DC vs CSK IPL 2024: MS Dhoni is not officially leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024, but his influence is visible on the ground as new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad never shies away from seeking his guidance to make on-ground decisions. CSK is witnessing the emergence of stars as debutant Sameer Rizvi gathered a lot of praise for his explosive innings against Gujarat Titans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score MS Dhoni's wide influence was visible in Sameer Rizvi's batting and the batter continues to receive the words of wisdom from the legend. Sameer Rizvi shared some pictures with MS Dhoni and said that the conversation was a dream come true for him.

"Soaking in all the wisdom from the GOAT. From watching him conjure magic on the TV screen to sharing the dressing room with him, a dream come true indeed!" Sameer Rizvi said in a post on Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sameer Rizvi's explosive finish Against Gujarat Titans, Sameer Rizvi kicked off his IPL campaign with a massive six, and his 14-run cameo off 6 balls, provided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a massive boost against the Shubman Gill-led visitors. Sameer Rizvi expressed happiness that the CSK picked him up in auctions and he is getting a chance to play under the likes of MS Dhoni.

"When I was picked by CSK during the IPL auction I was very happy. It was a dream of mine to meet MS Dhoni. Playing with him was something I hadn't thought of, but meeting him was a dream. Now that dream has been fulfilled and I'm getting to play alongside him. We have had a lot of net sessions together, and I have a learned lot from him. I have learned from the coaching staff as well. So That's my aim to learn as much as possible from this team," Sameer Rizvi said.

CSK is going against the Delhi Capitals today and will look to continue their winning run in the IPL 2024. The defending champions are riding strong on the good opening provided by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, and a responsible middle order in the form of Shivam Dube and Daryl Mitchell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!