Delhi Capitals will compete against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Vishakapatnam's Dr Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium on March 31, Sunday. The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM. Rishab Pant's Delhi Capitals are at number 8 of the points table, whereas Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are at number 1 position on the table.

Also Read: DC vs CSK; who’ll win Delhi vs Chennai match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

DC vs CSK IPL 2024: Venue, Time, and Date

The DC vs CSK IPL 2024 will be held at Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam on March 31 at 7:30 pm.

Also Read: GT vs SRH IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details, and more

DC vs CSK IPL 2024: Where to watch on TV?

The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings face-off will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

DC vs CSK IPL 2024: Live Streaming Details

For those who want to enjoy the weekend match on their mobile screens can watch live streaming of the match on the Jio Cinema app and its website.

Also Read: LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Highlights: Debutant Mayank Yadav, Krunal Pandya shine as Lucknow defeat Punjab by 21 runs

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Head-to-head records

ehDelhi Capitals have played a total of 29 matches so far. Out of them, DC have defeated their opponents 10 times, whereas, CSK has won 19 matches. The highest score of Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals is 223, and DC's highest score against CSK is 198.

Also Read: Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli takes top spot; Dinesh Karthik, Phil Salt enter. Check full list after RR vs DC match

DC vs CSK IPL 2024: Pitch report

Vishakapatnam is a conventional pitch for IPL where batters have an edge over bowlers. Despite a favourable pitch for high scores, the stadium has not witnessed many 200+ scores in IPL matches. A total of 13 IPL matches have been played at the venue, out of which, 7 have been won by teams who chose to go for bowling first.

The highest score at Dr Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium is 206/4 which was attained by Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals in 2016. The average first-inning score of matches held at this stadium is 158 and average second-inning score is 131. Interestingly, no batter has been able to score an IPL century at this stadium.

DC vs CSK IPL 2024: Weather

At the time of beginning of the match, the temperature is likely to remain at around 30 degrees in the city. There is hardly any chance of rain regardless of extreme humidity at 78%.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!