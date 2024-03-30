DC vs CSK IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details and other details
DC vs CSK IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are all set to face each other at Vishakapatnam's Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 31
Delhi Capitals will compete against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Vishakapatnam's Dr Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium on March 31, Sunday. The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM. Rishab Pant's Delhi Capitals are at number 8 of the points table, whereas Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are at number 1 position on the table.