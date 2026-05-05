DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals opt to bat first, Lungi Ngidi returns by replacing Kyle Jamieson

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss in their IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on Tuesday, and they will bat first.

The hosts have made one change to their lineup, with Lungi Ngidi returning from injury to replace New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live match scorecard

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, will miss all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh for the rest of the season due to an injury. Akeal Hosein and Gurjapneet Singh come in for the five-time champions.

Where to watch the DC vs CSK on TV & online?

Cricket fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match on the Star Sports channels across several regional languages from 7:30 PM IST. Live streaming will also be available on JioHotstar app and website.

DC vs CSK head-to-head

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have played 32 matches in total against each other. CSK have won 20 of these matches whereas Delhi Capitals have won just 12 matches. The last time these two teams faced off was in Chennai earlier this season, when the Yellow Brigade won by 23 runs.

DC vs CSK playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh.

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