DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals opt to bat first, Lungi Ngidi returns by replacing Kyle Jamieson

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss in their IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on Tuesday, and they will bat first.
The hosts have made one change to their lineup, with Lungi Ngidi returning from injury to replace New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson.
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live match scorecard
Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, will miss all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh for the rest of the season due to an injury. Akeal Hosein and Gurjapneet Singh come in for the five-time champions.
Cricket fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match on the Star Sports channels across several regional languages from 7:30 PM IST. Live streaming will also be available on JioHotstar app and website.
Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have played 32 matches in total against each other. CSK have won 20 of these matches whereas Delhi Capitals have won just 12 matches. The last time these two teams faced off was in Chennai earlier this season, when the Yellow Brigade won by 23 runs.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh.
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Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh.
Toss update: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and will bat first against Chennai Super Kings. DC have made one change, with Lungi Ngidi returning as he replaces Kyle Jamieson.
For CSK, Akeal Hosein and Gurjapneet Singh come in as they have had to tweak the playing XI due to an injury to Ramakrishna Ghosh.
Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match on Star Sports Network's TV channels. The match will also be streamed LIVE on JioHotstar app and website.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.
No, there is no reserve day for league stage matches in the IPL. Should rain wash out the match and no result is possible, both teams will earn one point each.
Earlier this season, a match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was abandoned due to rain in Kolkata, and both teams earned a point each.
There is a threat of rain looming in Delhi, but according to AccuWeather.com, the skies are expected to be clear with no chance of rain at all during match hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an orange alert for rain and thunderstorms in Delhi.
However, if the forecast is to go by, we should be able to witness a full match.
Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have faced off 32 times in the IPL. CSK have won 20 matches, whereas DC have won just 12 matches.
CSK defeated DC by 23 runs the last time these two teams met, at Chepauk earlier in the IPL 2026 season.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in New Delhi. Both teams are looking for a crucial win that would keep them in the hunt for the IPL playoffs. Stay tuned for more updates.