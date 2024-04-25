IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant becomes 2nd highest 50-plus run scorer for Delhi Capitals; surpases THIS former player's record
Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals made history with his 19th 50-plus score. In the DC vs GT match, Pant remained unbeaten on 88 off 43 balls with 5 fours, 8 sixes.
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has made history by becoming the second-highest scorer with the most 50-plus scores for the franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pant scored his third half-century of the season in the IPL match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.