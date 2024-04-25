Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has made history by becoming the second-highest scorer with the most 50-plus scores for the franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pant scored his third half-century of the season in the IPL match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This marked his 19th 50-plus score for capitals wherein he surpassed Shikhar Dhawan's record who played for the franchise from 2008-2021. Dhawan now holds the third position with 18 50-plus scores for the franchise.

Also Read: Purple Cap IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah highest wicket taker, Y Chahal on 2nd after GT vs DC clash. Check top 10 list Who holds the record for scoring the most 50s for Delhi Capitals? Veteran opener David Warner is at the top rank with the most 50s scored for the franchise. Warner scored his 24th 50-plus score for the franchise. Former India opener Virender Sehwag and Shreyas Iyer are level with their 16th 50+ scores for the Delhi Capitals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: IPL 2024 points table witnesses major changes after DC vs GT match. Check fresh team rankings here DC vs GT match Coming to the DC vs GT match, after being put to bat, the Delhi capital gave a chase of 224 to the Gujarat Giants. DC started with a new opening batting pair set up for this high-value fixture, with in-form Jake Fraser McGurk joining Prithvi Shaw in the absence of his usual partner Warner. Axar and Pant with their steady innings brought up their 50-partnership within just 34 balls. Pant remained unbeaten on 88 off 43 balls with 5 fours, 8 sixes.

During the match, GT skipper Shubman Gill also achieved a remarkable feat as he became the second-youngest and fastest Indian to complete 100 matches in the IPL tournament on 24 April. Not only this, Gill also eclipsed Virat Kohli to become the youngest Indian to play 100 IPL games. In the ongoing IPL season, Gill has showcased impressive performance scoring 298 runs in 9 matches at an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 146.79. Additionally, he also scored two half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 89.

