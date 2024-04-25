DC vs GT IPL 2024 Highlights: Rishabh Pant plays Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot, Sourav Ganguly is left mesmerised
Delhi Skipper Rishabh Pant shines in DC vs GT IPL match with unbeaten 88 off 43 balls. The skipper also imitated MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Ganguly applauded Pant's performance hoped that he plays in T20 World Cup.
Delhi Skipper Rishabh Pant has been showcasing some amazing game in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024. The wicketkeeper batter was missing from the game for over a year due to injury sustained in a serious car accident. During the DC vs GT match at the at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Pant remained unbeaten on 88 off 43 balls with 5 fours, 8 sixes which propelled Delhi to 224-4.