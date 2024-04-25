DC vs GT IPL 2024 Highlights: Rishabh Pant plays Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot, Sourav Ganguly is left mesmerised

Delhi Skipper Rishabh Pant has been showcasing some amazing game in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024. The wicketkeeper batter was missing from the game for over a year due to injury sustained in a serious car accident. During the DC vs GT match at the at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Pant remained unbeaten on 88 off 43 balls with 5 fours, 8 sixes which propelled Delhi to 224-4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the match, one moment that truly stood out was Rishabh Pant's imitation of MS Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot against Mohit Sharma's delivery. This shot not only delighted the fans but also earned praise from Sourav Ganguly who appaluded Pant's exceptional performance.

Earlier on 22 April, Ganguly also said that he sees Pant paying for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Calling Pant a "special player," Ganguly hoped that he would get considered for the 20-over World Cup.

"I see him playing for India, of course. He is such a special player. I hope they consider him for the World Cup, which I am sure they will and I wish him the best once he goes to the West Indies and America," Ganguly told news agency ANI. Moreover, Gangulay also said that Pant brings the batting quality into the team.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Netizens lauds Pat Cummins for delivering Pushpa dialogue in Telugu, say 'Monster energy..' "He is a very good player and along with his captaincy, he brings the batting, which is so important for us. If you look at the 10 teams of the IPL, that Indian player is very important, whether it's Rishabh (Pant) for us, MSD for Chennai (Super Kings), Rohit (Sharma) and Hardik (Pandya) for Mumbai (Indians), Shubman (Gill) for Gujarat (Titans), that international Indian player binds the team together. I think he has batter very well for us and it has made us stronger," Ganguly added. In the ongoing IPL season, Pant scored 342 runs after appearing in 9 matches at a strike rate of 128. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DC vs GT match After yesterday's match, the Capitals stand at number sixth in the points table with eights points and a net run rate of -0.386 followed by GT at number seven with net run rate of -0.974. Put to bat first, Pant (88 not out of 43 balls) and Axar Patel's (66 off 43 balls) fifties powered Delhi Capitals to 224/4. Pant also awarded player of the match. Meanwhile, in the run chase, Sai Sudarshan (65 off 29 ) and David Miller (55 off 23) slammed fifties but their efforts were not able to take GT over the line, finishing at 220/8 in their 20 overs.

(With inputs from ANI)

