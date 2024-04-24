DC vs GT IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 24. Let’s take a look at the top performers in these teams.
Delhi Capitals
Captain Rishabh Pant is leading by example. He has scored 254 runs in 8 innings with a strike rate of 150.29 and an average of 36.29. Tristan Stubbs is the next one in line. The South African batter has scored 199 runs in 7 innings with a strike rate of 180.90 and an average of 49.75. Prithvi Shaw has scored 174 runs in 6 innings. His strike rate is 162.61, but the average is 29.
MS Dhoni’s playful gesture cheers CSK fans once again | Watch
Kuldeep Yadav is the leading bowler for Delhi, but he has missed three matches so far due to injury. He has 10 wickets in 5 innings with an average of 15.40. His economy rate is 7.70. Khaleel Ahmed has also taken 10 wickets but in 8 innings. His average is 28.00 and his economy is 9.03. Mukesh Kumar has taken 9 wickets in 5 innings with an average of 20.22. His economy stands at 10.40.
Gujarat Titans
Skipper Shubman Gill is the top performer in this team. The opening batter has scored 298 runs in 8 innings with an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 146.79. Sai Sudharsan has also played a significant role in Gujarat’s top order. He has scored 269 runs in 8 innings. His strike rate is 122.27 and the average is 33.63. Finisher Rahul Tewatia has scored 149 runs in 7 innings. His average is 29.80 and the economy stands at 144.66.
Watch: When Viv Richards called Sachin Tendulkar 'God'
Mohit Sharma has 10 wickets in 7 innings with an average of 24.80 and an economy of 9.18. Rashid Khan has not flourished as much as he used to in earlier IPL seasons. But, the Afghan all-rounder has still taken 8 wickets with an average of 27.25. His economy stands at 7.26. Umesh Yadav has taken 7 wickets in 6 innings. His average is 27.14 and his economy is 10.55.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!