Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  DC vs GT IPL 2024: Top performers to watch out for in Delhi, Gujarat — Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and more

DC vs GT IPL 2024: Top performers to watch out for in Delhi, Gujarat — Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

DC vs GT IPL 2024: Delhi and Gujarat — here are the top-performing players.

DC vs GT IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals will clash with Gujarat Titans on April 24.

DC vs GT IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 24. Let’s take a look at the top performers in these teams.

Delhi Capitals

Captain Rishabh Pant is leading by example. He has scored 254 runs in 8 innings with a strike rate of 150.29 and an average of 36.29. Tristan Stubbs is the next one in line. The South African batter has scored 199 runs in 7 innings with a strike rate of 180.90 and an average of 49.75. Prithvi Shaw has scored 174 runs in 6 innings. His strike rate is 162.61, but the average is 29.

Kuldeep Yadav is the leading bowler for Delhi, but he has missed three matches so far due to injury. He has 10 wickets in 5 innings with an average of 15.40. His economy rate is 7.70. Khaleel Ahmed has also taken 10 wickets but in 8 innings. His average is 28.00 and his economy is 9.03. Mukesh Kumar has taken 9 wickets in 5 innings with an average of 20.22. His economy stands at 10.40.

Gujarat Titans

Skipper Shubman Gill is the top performer in this team. The opening batter has scored 298 runs in 8 innings with an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 146.79. Sai Sudharsan has also played a significant role in Gujarat’s top order. He has scored 269 runs in 8 innings. His strike rate is 122.27 and the average is 33.63. Finisher Rahul Tewatia has scored 149 runs in 7 innings. His average is 29.80 and the economy stands at 144.66.

Mohit Sharma has 10 wickets in 7 innings with an average of 24.80 and an economy of 9.18. Rashid Khan has not flourished as much as he used to in earlier IPL seasons. But, the Afghan all-rounder has still taken 8 wickets with an average of 27.25. His economy stands at 7.26. Umesh Yadav has taken 7 wickets in 6 innings. His average is 27.14 and his economy is 10.55.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
