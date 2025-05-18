DC vs GT IPL 2025: How have Gujarat Titans fared against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley stadium? Full head to head stats

The Delhi Capitals will resume their Indian Premier League season as they welcome table-toppers Gujarat Titans later today to the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi.
This encounter will be the second game of Sunday's double header at 7:30 pm.
DC's IPL 2025 season was interrupted on May 8 after their game against the Punjab Kings, at Dharamshala, was abandoned after 10.1 overs in the first innings.
The match was stopped after tensions between India and Pakistan escalated to a full-blown military exchange and the IPL was suspended for a week.
Ahead of today's blockbuster game in the national capital, let us take a look at some key stats in the DC vs GT rivalry.
Total matches played: 6
DC wins: 3
GT wins: 3
Last result: Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets (April 19, 2025)
Total matches played: 2
DC wins: 1
GT wins: 1
Last result: DC won by 4 runs (April 24, 2024)
Played: 89
Wins: 38
Losses: 48
Tied: 2
No Result: 1
Highest Score: 257/4 vs Mumbai Indians (April 27, 2024) - DC won by 10 runs
Lowest Score: 83/10 vs Chennai Super Kings (May 18, 2013) - CSK won by 86 runs
Axar Patel (DC) - Innings: 5, Runs: 176, Average: 35.20, Strike Rate: 134.35, Highest Score: 66
B Sai Sudharsan (GT) - Innings: 4, Runs: 175, Average: 58.33, Strike Rate: 149.57, Highest Score: 65
Rishabh Pant (DC) - Innings: 3, Runs: 147, Average: 147.00, Strike Rate: 177.10, Highest Score: 88*
Mohammed Shami (GT) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 9, Economy Rate: 6.83, Average: 9.11, Best Figures: 4/11
Khaleel Ahmed (DC) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 6, Economy Rate: 7.77, Average: 23.33, Best Figures: 2/24
Rashid Khan (GT) - Innings: 6, Wickets: 6, Economy Rate: 7.90, Average: 29, Best Figures: 3/31
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.