DC vs GT IPL 2025: How have Gujarat Titans fared against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley stadium? Full head to head stats

IPL 2025: In a big relief for the home side, veteran South African batsman Faf du Plessis has confirmed his availability for Delhi Capitals for the rest of Indian Premier League 2025.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated18 May 2025, 01:44 PM IST
Delhi Capitals' Faf du Plessis has scored 168 runs from 6 innings in IPL 2025, which is quite low by his lofty standards
Delhi Capitals' Faf du Plessis has scored 168 runs from 6 innings in IPL 2025, which is quite low by his lofty standards(AP)

The Delhi Capitals will resume their Indian Premier League season as they welcome table-toppers Gujarat Titans later today to the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi.

This encounter will be the second game of Sunday's double header at 7:30 pm.

DC's IPL 2025 season was interrupted on May 8 after their game against the Punjab Kings, at Dharamshala, was abandoned after 10.1 overs in the first innings.

The match was stopped after tensions between India and Pakistan escalated to a full-blown military exchange and the IPL was suspended for a week.

Ahead of today's blockbuster game in the national capital, let us take a look at some key stats in the DC vs GT rivalry.

DC vs GT: Head-to-head record in the IPL

Total matches played: 6

DC wins: 3

GT wins: 3

Last result: Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets (April 19, 2025)

DC vs GT: Head-to-head at Arun Jaitley stadium in the IPL

Total matches played: 2

DC wins: 1

GT wins: 1

Last result: DC won by 4 runs (April 24, 2024)

DC's record at Arun Jaitley stadium in IPL

Played: 89

Wins: 38

Losses: 48

Tied: 2

No Result: 1

Highest Score: 257/4 vs Mumbai Indians (April 27, 2024) - DC won by 10 runs

Lowest Score: 83/10 vs Chennai Super Kings (May 18, 2013) - CSK won by 86 runs

DC vs GT: Most Runs

Axar Patel (DC) - Innings: 5, Runs: 176, Average: 35.20, Strike Rate: 134.35, Highest Score: 66

B Sai Sudharsan (GT) - Innings: 4, Runs: 175, Average: 58.33, Strike Rate: 149.57, Highest Score: 65

Rishabh Pant (DC) - Innings: 3, Runs: 147, Average: 147.00, Strike Rate: 177.10, Highest Score: 88*

DC vs GT: Most Wickets

Mohammed Shami (GT) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 9, Economy Rate: 6.83, Average: 9.11, Best Figures: 4/11

Khaleel Ahmed (DC) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 6, Economy Rate: 7.77, Average: 23.33, Best Figures: 2/24

Rashid Khan (GT) - Innings: 6, Wickets: 6, Economy Rate: 7.90, Average: 29, Best Figures: 3/31

