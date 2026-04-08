IPL 2026 DC VS GT, Delhi weather LIVE: After Eden Gardens washout, will rain play spoilsport at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

IPL 2026 DC VS GT, Delhi weather LIVE: An unbeaten Delhi Capitals (DC) will face a winless Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2026 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7 pm.
All eyes will be on the weather in Delhi ahead of the match. Monday's match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens was washed out due to rain. Tuesday's match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) was shortened to 11 overs a side after rain played spoilsport for more than two hours in Guwahati. That match, though, yielded a result as RR defeated MI by 27 runs.
Delhi has witnessed intermittent rains in the last few days. On the eve of the match, Delhi witnessed a few thunderstorms in the evening, but the teams were able to conduct their practice sessions.
According to AccuWeather, there is very minimal chances of rain, which means that the toss and the match should most likely start on time. There is a 13 percent chance of rain at 6 pm, which is an hour before the toss. However, the good news is that there is zero chance of rain for the rest of the night.
Fans will thus hope that the rain gods stay away, with another exciting IPL 2026 contest on the cards.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard
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It did rain in Delhi on Tuesday, on the eve of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match. Both Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans though, were able to conduct their practice sessions despite yellow alert being issued in Delhi.
Should rain wash out the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, then both teams will share one point each. In this case, Delhi Capitals will have five points from three games, whereas Gujarat Titans will have one point from three games.
GT have lost both their opening matches of IPL 2026 so far.
At the moment, the forecast for the rest of the evening will look quite good if you are a cricket fan. According to AccuWeather, there is only a 13 percent chance of rain at 6 pm, and that drops down to zero at 7 pm, which is the time of the toss. There is very slim chance of rain for the rest of the evening, which means we should see the match start on time.
Welcome to our LIVE coverage as we track the weather updates in Delhi ahead of Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 home game against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
There was intermittent rain in Delhi on Tuesday, but the teams still managed to conduct their practice session. Fans will hope that the rain stays away for tonight's match in the national capital.