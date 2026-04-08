IPL 2026 DC VS GT, Delhi weather LIVE: No signs of rain as teams warm up ahead of match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

IPL 2026 DC VS GT, Delhi weather LIVE: An unbeaten Delhi Capitals (DC) will face a winless Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2026 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7 pm.

All eyes will be on the weather in Delhi ahead of the match. Monday's match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens was washed out due to rain. Tuesday's match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) was shortened to 11 overs a side after rain played spoilsport for more than two hours in Guwahati. That match, though, yielded a result as RR defeated MI by 27 runs.

Delhi has witnessed intermittent rains in the last few days. On the eve of the match, Delhi witnessed a few thunderstorms in the evening, but the teams were able to conduct their practice sessions.

According to AccuWeather, there is very minimal chances of rain, which means that the toss and the match should most likely start on time. There is a 13 percent chance of rain at 6 pm, which is an hour before the toss. However, the good news is that there is zero chance of rain for the rest of the night.

Fans will thus hope that the rain gods stay away, with another exciting IPL 2026 contest on the cards.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap