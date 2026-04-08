DC vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's return adds drama as Gujarat Titans hunt first win of season

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals, riding high on a perfect start with two wins from two matches, welcome a struggling Gujarat Titans side still searching for their opening points of the IPL 2026 season in the 14th match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday (April 8).
DC sit comfortably in the top four of the points table with a positive net run rate, while GT have lost their first two games and face early pressure to turn things around. Shubman Gill is expected to return for the Titans, potentially boosting their batting lineup that has relied heavily on the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler.
The match promises high-stakes T20 action under lights, with DC looking to extend their unbeaten run and GT desperate to halt their slide. The action kicks off at 7:30 PM IST.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Shubman Gill, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma
KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana/Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
In IPL: Matches played – 7, Matches won by DC – 3, Matches won by GT – 4
In 2025 season: Matches played – 2, Matches won by DC – 0, Matches won by GT - 2
Delhi Capitals are in excellent form with 2 wins from 2 matches and a healthy net run rate of +1.170, placing them comfortably in the top four.
Gujarat Titans on the other hand, have had a poor start to IPL 2026, losing both their matches and sitting on the 9th position of the points table with 0 points and a negative net run rate of -0.424.
Shubman Gill missed the last game due to a muscle spasm but his opening partner Sai Sudharsan has confirmed the return of the team captain, which could provide much-needed stability.
Gujarat Titans have lost both their opening games against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, respectively. Their top order including Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler has shown promise, but the middle order continues to struggle. Kagiso Rabada has been their main wicket-taker, but the bowling has leaked runs.
Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets and then chased down 163 against Mumbai Indians comfortably. Sameer Rizvi has been a standout with the bat, while Axar Patel and the bowling attack including Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar have looked sharp. Their top order remains the only area needing consistency.
The DC vs GT clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss for DC vs GT match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.