DC vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's return adds drama as Gujarat Titans hunt first win of season

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals, riding high on a perfect start with two wins from two matches, welcome a struggling Gujarat Titans side still searching for their opening points of the IPL 2026 season in the 14th match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday (April 8).

DC sit comfortably in the top four of the points table with a positive net run rate, while GT have lost their first two games and face early pressure to turn things around. Shubman Gill is expected to return for the Titans, potentially boosting their batting lineup that has relied heavily on the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler.

The match promises high-stakes T20 action under lights, with DC looking to extend their unbeaten run and GT desperate to halt their slide. The action kicks off at 7:30 PM IST.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Shubman Gill, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard