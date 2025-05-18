DC vs GT; KL Rahul smashes fifth IPL century, becomes the first player to hit centuries for three different teams in IPL

KL Rahul smashed his fifth IPL century in Delhi Capitals' crucial game against Gujarat Titans in Delhi

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated18 May 2025, 09:19 PM IST
Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul smashed his fifth IPL century, against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul smashed his fifth IPL century, against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi(REUTERS)

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul smashed a sensational century in a crunch game against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Surprisingly, KL Rahul is the first right-hander to score a century in IPL 2025. Left-handers—Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Priyansh Arya, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi—smashed the previous four centuries in this season.

KL Rahul's unique achievement

KL Rahul became the first batter to hit an IPL century for three teams.

He scored 2 centuries for Punjab Kings and 2 centuries for Lucknow Super Giants before smashing 1 for Delhi Capitals on Sunday (May 18)

KL Rahul's IPL centuries

100* (64) for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 2019

132* (69) for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2020

103* (60) for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 2022

103* (62) for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 2022

112* (65) for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, 2025

KL Rahul also became the fourth batter after Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, and Jos Buttler to smash five or more centuries in the Indian Premier League.

Most IPL centuries

Virat Kohli - 8 (Innings - 255)

Jos Buttler - 7 (Innings - 117)

Chris Gayle - 6 (Innings - 141)

KL Rahul - 5 (Innings - 134)

