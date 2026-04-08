DC vs GT, Match 14 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals host Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, 8 April, at 7:30 PM IST in Match 14 of IPL 2026. And, the table could not tell a clearer story.

DC are unbeaten in two matches, riding the extraordinary form of Sameer Rizvi. GT have lost all 3 completed games and are yet to open their account.

One side needs to protect an unbeaten run; the other needs to avoid a crisis. Both teams know that the table tightens quickly in a 10-team league.

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Match Logistics The match is at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Wednesday, 8 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST LIVE on Star Sports and streaming on JioHotstar. This is DC's second consecutive home match at Kotla.

Head-to-Head Record

GT lead the all-time head-to-head 4-3 across seven IPL meetings since Gujarat's debut in 2022. The recent record swings heavily in GT's favour. They beat DC twice in IPL 2025 by enormous margins. First, it was a 7-wicket win in Ahmedabad.

Then, there was a stunning 10-wicket demolition at this very ground in Delhi. Sai Sudharsan (108) and Shubman Gill (93) chased down 200 without losing a single wicket. Before the IPL 2025 purple patch, DC won 3 meetings in a row.

DC vs GT Head-to-Head Record

The top scorers in this rivalry are Sai Sudharsan (229) and Shubman Gill (218) for the Titans and Rishabh Pant (168) for DC.

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Rashid Khan (GT), with 11 wickets, is the leading wicket-taker in the rivalry. Mohammed Shami (GT) and Kuldeep Yadav (DC) have 9 wickets each.

At Delhi’s home ground, GT lead with 2-1 advantage in head-to-head clashes.

Team News Predicted XI

The big GT news: Shubman Gill missed the RR match due to a muscle spasm but has been confirmed fit for tonight. Sai Sudharsan officially confirmed his return. GT's top three of Gill, Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have collectively carried the chase in both their IPL 2025 victories against DC.

GT's probable XI: Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan open, with Jos Buttler at No. 3, Washington Sundar at No. 4, Glenn Phillips at No. 5, Rahul Tewatia at No. 6 and Rashid Khan at No. 7. Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna and Ashok Sharma lead the bowling.

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DC's probable XI: KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka open, with Nitish Rana at No. 3. He is under real pressure after scoring just 15 runs in two games. Sameer Rizvi slots in at No. 4 as an Impact Player option, with David Miller and Tristan Stubbs at 5 and 6, and captain Axar Patel at 7.

The bowling attack: Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan lead the pace. They are supported by Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj Nigam and Mukesh Kumar.

Key Players to Watch

Sameer Rizvi has scored 70* and 90 in two innings, taking DC over the line single-handedly on both occasions. He has been the find of IPL 2026 so far. The question is whether his extraordinary form continues against a different pace challenge.

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KL Rahul has managed just 1 run in two matches and is badly overdue a score. Notably, he has a superb record against Mohammed Siraj, 135 runs from 79 balls at a strike rate of 170 across nine innings. If Siraj opens the bowling tonight, Rahul has a specific personal incentive to attack.

Kagiso Rabada has taken 3 wickets in two games for GT but gone at an economy of 10.85. That’s in line with his last three IPL seasons. His yorker has lost its sharpness, but on a flat Kotla surface, he remains capable of a dangerous early spell.

For DC, Rashid Khan is the key threat with the ball; 11 wickets in 7 matches in this rivalry. He will relish the opportunity to tie down DC's middle order on a surface that increasingly favours spinners from the 10th over onwards.

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Pitch Report

Surface + grass: Pitch number 5 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, where tonight's match will be played, has hosted 4 night games in IPL 2024 and 2025. The run rate in these games has been 10.11, one of the highest for any specific pitch in the tournament. The death-overs run rate at this pitch specifically reaches 12.67.

New ball (3–4 overs): Pacers can get early carry and movement before the pitch flattens. Rabada and Siraj will aim to take wickets inside the first four overs before the surface goes completely flat.

Middle overs: The pitch slows as the game progresses, bringing spinners into the game. Rashid, Axar and Kuldeep all thrive in this phase at Kotla. DC's Axar-Kuldeep combination has controlled middle overs well in both matches this season.

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Dew + toss call: This is an evening match. Dew will arrive by the 12th over and significantly help the chasing side. Bowling first is a better choice after winning the toss. In 10 of the first 11 matches of IPL 2026, toss winners have elected to field first.

Par score range: With this pitch's run rate of 10.11 at night, 190-plus is a baseline expectation. And, 210 is a competitive first-innings target that could be defended. Anything below 180 will likely be chased with overs to spare.

Match Prediction

Google Gemini’s Winner: Gujarat Titans Top Decisive Factors

Venue Dominance and Psychological Edge: GT holds a 2-1 record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against DC, including a psychologically damaging 10-wicket victory in their last visit where they chased 200 without losing a wicket.

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The Return of the "Big Three": The confirmation of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan returning to join Jos Buttler reunites the specific trio that systematically dismantled DC’s bowling attack in 2025.

Death Over Volatility vs. Bowling Pedigree: Pitch #5 sees a scoring rate of 12.67 in the death overs. While DC relies on Natarajan and Ngidi, GT’s frontline of Rabada, Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna—despite recent economy issues—possesses higher historical strike-rate potential to disrupt DC’s middle-order finishing.

Tactical Spin Advantage: Rashid Khan is the statistical "bogeyman" for DC in this rivalry with 11 wickets. On a Kotla surface that slows down after the 10th over, his ability to tie down DC’s middle order (Rizvi and Miller) is superior to the DC spin duo’s current form.

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Grok’s Winner: Delhi Capitals Top Factors

Current season form and momentum (DC 2-0, GT 0-2)

DC are unbeaten in two matches with a positive NRR (+1.170), while GT have lost both completed games with a negative NRR (-0.424). DC have successfully chased in both wins, demonstrating composure under pressure on this very ground (second consecutive home game at Kotla). GT enter with zero points and an early-season crisis, which historically pressures batting line-ups in high-scoring venues.

Sameer Rizvi’s explosive current form as a match-winner

Rizvi has scored 70* and 90 in DC’s two innings, single-handedly anchoring and finishing chases. On a pitch with an overall run rate of 10.11 and death-overs rate of 12.67, his ability to accelerate late (as an Impact Player option at No. 4) gives DC a clear finishing edge that GT’s middle order (Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia) has not yet demonstrated this season.

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Venue-specific conditions strongly favouring the chasing side + dew factor

Pitch No. 5 at Arun Jaitley Stadium shows extreme batting friendliness in night games (run rate 10.11, death overs 12.67). Early pace movement flattens quickly, middle overs slow for spinners (Rashid, Axar, Kuldeep), but dew arrives by the 12th over and significantly aids the second innings. In 10 of the first 11 IPL 2026 matches, toss winners have chosen to field first — creating a structural advantage for the team batting second. DC, with proven chase success this season, are better positioned to exploit this than GT.

GT’s top-order strength neutralised by home advantage and DC’s spin control

GT lead H2H 4-3 overall and 2-1 at this venue, with dominant 2025 wins (including 10-wicket chase here by Gill 93 + Sudharsan 108*). Their top three (Gill now fit, Sudharsan, Buttler) carried those chases. However, DC’s Axar-Kuldeep combination has controlled middle overs effectively this season on a slowing Kotla surface, and Rashid’s rivalry record (11 wickets) is offset by DC’s home familiarity and the fact that GT have lost their last two overall.

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ChatGPT’s Winner: Delhi Capitals Top Factors:

1. Current form and momentum differential

2. Delhi’s stronger middle-overs spin control

3. Gujarat’s bowling economy on flat surfaces

4. Kotla pitch characteristics favouring DC’s tactical structure

5. GT’s dependence on top-order success

Where to Watch

The match is live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 7:30 PM IST. Stream on JioHotstar. UK viewers: Sky Sports Cricket. Australia: Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada: Willow TV.

Gill is back, Rizvi is unstoppable, and the Kotla surface has been the highest-scoring pitch in IPL 2026. Match 14 has the feel of a 400-run game.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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