DC vs GT; Records broken by Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill in Delhi

Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill delivered an absolute masterclass against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Sai Sudharsan (108* off 61) smashed his 2nd IPL century. Skipper Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 93* off 53.

Here are the list of records broken by the duo against Delhi Capitals.

Highest partnership in a run-chase Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill (GT), 1st wicket: 205* vs Delhi Capitals, 2025

David Warner and Naman Ojha (DC), 2nd wicket: 189* vs Deccan Chargers, 2012

Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn (KKR), 1st wicket: 184* vs Gujarat Lions, 2017

Double century stands by an Indian pair Sai Sudharsan & Shubman Gill - 210 v CSK, 2024

Sai Sudharsan & Shubman Gill - 205* v DC, 2025

Highest successful chase without losing a wicket Gujarat Titans - 200 vs Delhi Capitals, 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders - 184 vs Gujarat Lions, 2017

Chennai Super Kings - 179 vs Punjab Kings, 2020

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 178 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2021

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, the best Indian pair Most runs by an Indian pair in a season

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill (GT) - 839 runs in 2025

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 744 runs in 2021

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul (PBKS) - 671 runs in 2020

600 or more runs by two batters from the same team Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli (RCB) - 2013

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers (RCB) - 2016

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 2021

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 2023

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill (GT) - 2025