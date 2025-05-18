Subscribe

DC vs GT; Records broken by Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill in Delhi

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill broke many records in Gujarat Titans' away game against Delhi Capitals.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated18 May 2025, 11:38 PM IST
Sai Sudharsan (L) and Shubman Gill (R) added 205 runs for the first wicket, the highest opening partnership in an IPL chase
Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill delivered an absolute masterclass against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Sai Sudharsan (108* off 61) smashed his 2nd IPL century. Skipper Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 93* off 53.

Here are the list of records broken by the duo against Delhi Capitals.

Highest partnership in a run-chase

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill (GT), 1st wicket: 205* vs Delhi Capitals, 2025

David Warner and Naman Ojha (DC), 2nd wicket: 189* vs Deccan Chargers, 2012

Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn (KKR), 1st wicket: 184* vs Gujarat Lions, 2017

Double century stands by an Indian pair

Sai Sudharsan & Shubman Gill - 210 v CSK, 2024

Sai Sudharsan & Shubman Gill - 205* v DC, 2025

End of the list.

Highest successful chase without losing a wicket

Gujarat Titans - 200 vs Delhi Capitals, 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders - 184 vs Gujarat Lions, 2017

Chennai Super Kings - 179 vs Punjab Kings, 2020

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 178 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2021

 

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, the best Indian pair

Most runs by an Indian pair in a season

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill (GT) - 839 runs in 2025

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 744 runs in 2021

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul (PBKS) - 671 runs in 2020

600 or more runs by two batters from the same team

Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli (RCB) - 2013

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers (RCB) - 2016

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 2021

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 2023

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill (GT) - 2025

Sai Sudharsan (617 runs) and Shubman Gill (601 runs) crossed the mark against Delhi Capitals.

