DC vs GT; Records broken by Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill in Delhi

Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill delivered an absolute masterclass against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Sai Sudharsan (108* off 61) smashed his 2nd IPL century. Skipper Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 93* off 53.
Here are the list of records broken by the duo against Delhi Capitals.
Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill (GT), 1st wicket: 205* vs Delhi Capitals, 2025
David Warner and Naman Ojha (DC), 2nd wicket: 189* vs Deccan Chargers, 2012
Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn (KKR), 1st wicket: 184* vs Gujarat Lions, 2017
Sai Sudharsan & Shubman Gill - 210 v CSK, 2024
Sai Sudharsan & Shubman Gill - 205* v DC, 2025
Gujarat Titans - 200 vs Delhi Capitals, 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders - 184 vs Gujarat Lions, 2017
Chennai Super Kings - 179 vs Punjab Kings, 2020
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 178 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2021
Most runs by an Indian pair in a season
Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill (GT) - 839 runs in 2025
Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 744 runs in 2021
Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul (PBKS) - 671 runs in 2020
Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli (RCB) - 2013
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers (RCB) - 2016
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 2021
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 2023
Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill (GT) - 2025
Sai Sudharsan (617 runs) and Shubman Gill (601 runs) crossed the mark against Delhi Capitals.
