DC vs KKR IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details, and more

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders is all set to face Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 tournament on 3 April on ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

In the previous match, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets. Also, they have won both their matches played this season and are on second position in the IPL points table, with a net run rate of +1.047.

On the contrary, Delhi Capitals managed to open their account by defeating Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs in their previous match. But, before that they lost all their 2 matches. Currently, they are at seventh position in the IPL points table, with 2 points and a NRR of -0.016.

KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Head-to-Head

Both the teams have played 32 matches with each other at the IPL tournaments, where Delhi won in 15 matches while KKR were undefeated in 16. One match ended with no result. DC's highest against KKR is 228, while KKR highest against DC is 210.

KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Pitch Report

The ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is most likely to favour bowlers as its a slow wicket, with a lot of help to swingers swing in the earlier part of the match. Spinner may turn the match later in the evening. However, batters would also make some difference, but they need to make the most of the powerplay overs.

KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Weather Report

The temperature will be around 30 degrees in Visakhapatnam when the match starts. It will slightly cool hotter, like 35 degrees during the match, and remain almost the same throughout the match. There is no chance of rain while the humidity will be extremely high at 88%. The air quality will remain fair.

KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Venue, Time, and Date

The KKR vs DC IPL 2024 will be played at ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on 3 April at 7:30 pm (IST).

KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Broadcast Details

The KKR vs DC IPL 2024 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Live Streaming Details

The KKR vs DC IPL 2024 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and its website.

KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Fantasy team

Rishabh Pant (C & WK), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Rana.

KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Batters to Watch Out For

PD Salt (KKR)

SP Narine (KKR)

VR Iyer (KKR)

Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

Rinku Singh (KKR)

David Warner (DC)

Rishabh Pant (DC)

Abishek Porel (DC)

KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Bowlers to Watch Out For

Mitchell Starc (KKR)

H Rana (KKR)

AD Russell (KKR)

Axar Patel (DC)

Ishant Sharma (DC)

KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Probable XIs

KKR: PD Salt (wk), SP Narine, VR Iyer, S Iyer (C), Ramandeep Singh, RK Singh, AD Russell, AS Roy, Mitchell Starc, H Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

DC: David Warner, P Shaw, MR Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), T Stubbs, Abhhishek Porel, Axar Patel, A Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, KK Ahmed

