DC vs KKR IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details, and more
Both the teams have played 32 matches with each other at the IPL tournaments, where Delhi won in 15 matches while KKR were undefeated in 16. One match ended with no result. DC's highest against KKR is 228, while KKR highest against DC is 210.
Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders is all set to face Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 tournament on 3 April on ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
