DC vs KKR IPL 2025 head to head: How many wins do Kolkata Knight Riders have at the Arun Jaitley stadium? Full stats

The Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders have met each other 34 times in the IPL with KKR having the upper hand with 18 wins against DC's 15. The visiting side also has edge in meetings at the Arun Jaitley stadium, winning 5 of the 10 meetings to DC's 4 wins.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Published29 Apr 2025, 12:57 PM IST
While Delhi Capitals have had a mixed run in the last 5 matches in IPL 2025, they are higher in the table compared to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, (HT_PRINT)

The Delhi Capitals will welcome defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders for Match 48 of the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley stadium, later today.

Between the two teams, the home side are slightly better positioned in the race for a playoff spot in IPL 2025. DC are 4th in the table with 12 points, just 2 points off the top, while KKR are 7th in the IPL standings with 7 points to their name.

The two sides have met each other 34 times in the IPL with KKR having the upper hand with 18 wins against DC's 15. The visiting side also has edge in meetings at the Arun Jaitley stadium, winning 5 of the 10 meetings to DC's 4 wins; one game ended in a no result.

While KKR won the last time the two teams met, at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2024, DC came out winners in the last fixture in this rivalry at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ahead of Tuesday's blockbuster encounter, let us take a look at a few key stats:

DC vs KKR: Head-to-head record in the IPL

Total matches played: 34

DC wins: 15

KKR wins: 18

No Result: 1

Last result: KKR won by 7 wickets at Eden Gardens (April 29, 2024)

DC vs KKR head-to-head record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the IPL

Matches played: 10

DC wins: 4

KKR wins: 5

No Result: 1

Last result: DC won by 4 wickets (April 20, 2023)

DC's record at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the IPL

Matches played: 88

Won: 38

Lost: 47

Tied: 2

NR : 1

Highest Score: 257/4 vs Mumbai Indians (April 27, 2024) - DC won by 10 runs

Lowest Score: 83 all out vs Chennai Super Kings (April 18, 2013) - CSK won by 86 runs

DC vs KKR: Most runs (All IPL matches)

Shreyas Iyer (DC/KKR) - Matches: 18, Runs: 603, Average: 43.07, Strike Rate: 148.15, Highest Score: 93*

Gautam Gambhir (DC/KKR) - Matches: 21, Runs: 568, Average: 31.55, Strike Rate: 123.74, Highest Score: 71*

David Warner (DC) - Matches: 13, Runs: 474, Average: 43.09, Strike Rate: 140.65, Highest Score: 107*

DC vs KKR: Most wickets (All IPL matches)

Sunil Narine (KKR) - Innings: 24, Wickets: 27, Economy Rate: 6.72, Average: 22.66, Best Figures: 4/13

Umesh Yadav (DC/KKR) - Innings: 18, Wickets: 25, Economy Rate: 7.81, Average: 20.00, Best Figures: 3/24

Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) - Innings: 9, Wickets: 17, Economy Rate: 7.27, Average: 15.41, Best Figures 5/20

