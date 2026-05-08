DC vs KKR LIVE score IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl

DC vs KKR LIVE score: The 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 pits two sides fighting for survival against each other on Friday (May 8), at 7:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have been inconsistent this season and have lost four of their last five games, including a recent home defeat to Chennai Super Kings. Their batting has relied heavily on the sensational form of KL Rahul, supported by the likes of Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, and Pathum Nissanka at the top. The bowling unit, featuring Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar’s spin, has moments of brilliance but lacks consistency. Home advantage at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, traditionally a high-scoring venue that favours batters early before spinners come into play, could be key, though recent games have shown some grip and variable bounce.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), under Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy, have turned their season around with three straight wins. Their spin twins, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, along with all-rounder Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, and Rovman Powell, give them explosive firepower. But this Delhi pitch may test their top order against DC’s pace attack.

Expect a high-scoring thriller on a batting-friendly surface where dew could favor the chasing side later in the evening. KKR’s spinners may prove decisive in the middle overs, while DC will bank on their batting firepower and home crowd energy. A big win for either team could dramatically shift the playoff equation heading into the final stretch of the league stage.

Toss update

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl.

DC vs KKR: PLaying XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Impact subs: Ramandeep Singh, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar

DC Impact subs: Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Abishek Porel, David Miller