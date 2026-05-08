DC vs KKR LIVE score IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl

DC vs KKR LIVE score: The 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 pits two sides fighting for survival against each other on Friday (May 8), at 7:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Delhi Capitals (DC) have been inconsistent this season and have lost four of their last five games, including a recent home defeat to Chennai Super Kings. Their batting has relied heavily on the sensational form of KL Rahul, supported by the likes of Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, and Pathum Nissanka at the top. The bowling unit, featuring Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar’s spin, has moments of brilliance but lacks consistency. Home advantage at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, traditionally a high-scoring venue that favours batters early before spinners come into play, could be key, though recent games have shown some grip and variable bounce.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), under Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy, have turned their season around with three straight wins. Their spin twins, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, along with all-rounder Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, and Rovman Powell, give them explosive firepower. But this Delhi pitch may test their top order against DC’s pace attack.
Expect a high-scoring thriller on a batting-friendly surface where dew could favor the chasing side later in the evening. KKR’s spinners may prove decisive in the middle overs, while DC will bank on their batting firepower and home crowd energy. A big win for either team could dramatically shift the playoff equation heading into the final stretch of the league stage.
Toss update
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl.
DC vs KKR: PLaying XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR Impact subs: Ramandeep Singh, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar
DC Impact subs: Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Abishek Porel, David Miller
Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Abishek Porel, David Miller
Ramandeep Singh, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert
Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar
Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
“As a team, you should be ready whether it’s batting first or bowling first. You just have to be on your toes from the very first ball, that is very important. There are two changes in my team - Mukesh Kumar is in place of Natarajan, and Vipraj Nigam is in. As much as I have played on Delhi wickets, I feel there isn’t too much spin, but because of a little slowness, you know, the ball comes a bit slower after pitching. So I think spinners get a little help. And as far as seamers are concerned, mostly they use slower bouncers and slower balls more on these wickets. So I thought of using a combination of three spinners and three fast bowlers. Whoever plays here are professional cricketers, and you know, everyone has played international cricket too. So there aren’t that many tactical changes. If you bowl a good ball in the right area, then that ball remains a good ball. And if you bowl a bad ball, then obviously… even if you see long boundaries, batsmen still hit sixes there too, you know, even 90 meters. So I feel instead of focusing on the boundary size, you should focus on your own good bowling. Winning with good balls is very important.”
“We're going to bowl first. The last 3-4 games whatever we saw, it's been kind of very different games, 264, 160, the low scoring game against RCB as well, so I thought it's important to see the wicket, see how it's playing and then it becomes easier to bat on. But having said that, no winning the toss, losing the toss, it's all about playing good cricket of 40 overs. (Any changes?) Nothing. (On the surface) See, it's difficult, frankly it's difficult to read the wicket, it's important when you start, whether you're going to bowl first or bat first, assess the conditions and react to the situation and the conditions accordingly. (On having pretty long breaks between matches) It worked out well for us, when we went during that first big break, we won the game, that mood was really important from team's point of view. The team's been amazing, the mood in the group has been amazing. As I said, it's worked out so well, well for us, this game is all about starting fresh and doing well.”
Kolkata Knight Riders win toss and opt to bowl.
Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora
Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan
Total matches – 34
Matches won by DC – 15
Matches won by KKR – 19
DC vs KKR match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotsar app.
The toss for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 clash.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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