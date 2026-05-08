DC vs KKR preview: Delhi and Kolkata clash in a must-win game; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Delhi Capitals will host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, 8 May, at 7:30 PM IST in Match 51 of IPL 2026.

Delhi have 8 points from 10 matches. Every match from now on is crucial for them. They need to win each of their next 4 games to have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

The same goes for Kolkata. They have 7 points, but from 9 matches. The difference between the two is that the Capitals have lost 4 out of their last 5 games. The Knight Riders, on the contrary, have won the last 3 games. So, the momentum is on KKR’s side.

Advertisement

Match Logistics The game is at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, 8 May, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record DC and KKR have met 35 times in the IPL. KKR lead the rivalry with 19 wins to DC's 15. One match ended without a result. KKR's highest score against DC stands at 272; their lowest is 97. DC's highest total is 228, and its lowest is 98.

KKR have dominated recent encounters, winning four consecutive matches against DC. They won in 2025 and both games in 2024. DC's last win came in April 2023 by four wickets.

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

Shreyas Iyer (now in PBKS) leads all run-scorers in this fixture with 602 runs. Gautam Gambhir (retired) follows with 568 runs, and David Warner (not playing) has scored 474.

Advertisement

Sunil Narine (still the best KKR have) tops the wickets charts with 24 dismissals. Umesh Yadav (went unsold) is closely followed by 23 wickets. Varun Chakravarthy (still delivering for Kolkata) holds the best bowling figures in this rivalry with 5/20.

Predicted Playing XI Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T. Natarajan (Impact Player)

Also Read | Manish Pandey goes past MSD to join Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma for rare IPL feat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy (Impact Player)

Team News Lungi Ngidi returns after recovering from a head injury against the Punjab Kings. Mitchell Starc is fit and set to lead DC's pace attack tonight. He had missed the early season due to shoulder and elbow injuries.

Advertisement

KL Rahul remains DC's batting cornerstone and is among the season's top run-scorers. Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi are expected to stabilise the middle order.

Matheesha Pathirana has returned to the squad after a calf strain. However, mentor Dwayne Bravo has confirmed KKR will not rush him into action tonight.

Akash Deep remains out with a back injury; Saurabh Dubey has replaced him.

KKR will lean heavily on spin twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen are expected to open despite recent struggles.

Key Players to Watch KL Rahul is one of the top contenders for the Orange Cap with 445 runs in 10 matches. He strikes at an impressive 180 and scored 152* at this venue.

Advertisement

Mitchell Starc has returned from injury to lead DC's pace attack. He has taken 3 wickets in just his first 2 matches back.

Kuldeep Yadav faces his former team tonight on a spin-friendly track. He has picked up 9 wickets in IPL 2026 so far.

Sunil Narine has become the first overseas bowler to take 200 IPL wickets. He has claimed 11 wickets this season at an economy of 6.80.

After having a dull start to the tournament, Varun Chakravarthy is in outstanding form with 10 wickets this season. He has taken at least 2 wickets in each of his last 4 matches.

Rinku Singh is KKR's designated finisher, scoring 268 runs across his last 11 outings.

Pitch and Conditions Delhi conditions for Match 51 are expected to be hot and stable. Rain chance is virtually zero, estimated at just 0-1%. The temperature at toss time will be around 32-34°C. It will cool to approximately 26-28°C by late evening.

Advertisement

Humidity will range between 40% and 55%. A moderate dew effect is possible after 9 PM. This could significantly assist the team batting second.

Arun Jaitley Stadium has produced contrasting results this IPL season. Totals have ranged from massive 260+ scores to low-score collapses.

The flat black-soil track generally favours aggressive stroke-play. Short boundaries of approximately 60-65 metres further aid batters in the powerplay.

Pacers can expect early swing and seam movement under lights. Spinners should find grip and turn during the middle overs.

A competitive total is considered 180+. Chasing teams have won 4 out of 5 matches here in IPL 2026. The toss winner is highly likely to bowl first.

Both Kolkata and Delhi will be desperate to win this one. Losing this match may risk their elimination from the tournament. Expect fireworks.

Advertisement