DC vs LSG head-to-head stats, IPL 2025: How Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants fared in Vizag? All you need to know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will mark a new era as both teams begin their journey under new captains and revamped squads.

While Delhi Capitals will be led by Axar Patel, former Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant will don the captain’s hat at LSG. However, unlike Delhi Capitals, LSG have been plagued by injuries in their pace bowling department with Mohsin Khan already ruled out of IPL 2025.

DC vs LSG head-to-head in IPL The rivalry between the two teams is at a nascent stage as this is LSG’s third season in the cash-rich league. The two teams have played each other five times with Delhi Capitals coming out on top twice to LSG’s three victories. The last time these two teams met, it was Delhi Capitals who came out on top with a 19-run victory in IPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals' IPL record in Vizag While the two teams have played each other in their respective home turfs so far, this will be the first match Delhi Capitals and LSG in Visakhapatnam. For the record, Delhi Capitals have played seven matches at the venue, winning three and losing four.

Delhi Capitals' highest score in Vizag came againsy Chennai Super Kings when they scored 191/5 in IPL 2024. Their lowest score at this venue is 121/6, which they recorded against the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giant in 2016. While they won the game against CSK, they slumped to a loss against the Pune team in 2016.

Top run-getters in DC vs LSG rivalry in IPL Rishabh Pant - Innings: 4; Runs: 157; Average: 52.33; Strike Rate: 138.93; Highest Score: 44

KL Rahul - Innings: 5; Runs: 153; Average: 30.60; Strike Rate: 135.39; Highest Score: 77

Quinton de Kock - Innings: 4; Runs: 134; Average: 33.50; Strike Rate: 155.81; Highest Score: 80

Top wicket-takers in DC vs LSG rivalry in IPL Ravi Bishnoi - Innings: 5; Wickets: 8, Economy: 6.60; Average: 16.50; Best Figures: 2/22

Kuldeep Yadav - Innings: 5; Wickets: 7, Economy: 7.92; Average: 21.14; Best Figures: 3/20

Khaleel Ahmed - Innings: 3; Wickets: 5, Economy: 9.30; Average: 18.60; Best Figures: 2/30

