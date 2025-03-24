DC Vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma’s magic drives Delhi beat Lucknow by 1 wicket

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated24 Mar 2025, 11:50 PM IST
DC Vs LSG, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma celebrates the team's victory against Lucknow Super Giants' in the Indian Premier League 2025, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (ANI Photo)
DC Vs LSG, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals’ Ashutosh Sharma celebrates the team’s victory against Lucknow Super Giants’ in the Indian Premier League 2025, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Surjeet Yadav)

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals' batter Ashutosh Sharma on Monday created a magic, as he drove Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 1 wicket at Vishakhapatnam in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025.

Sent as an impact player to chase the match, Ashutosh Sharma scored a magical unbeaten and incredible 66 runs off just 31 deliveries at a strike rate of 212.90. His innings included five boundaries and five sixes.

Looking at stats, 210 runs is the highest target successfully chased by Delhi Capitals in IPL, and this is also the first time a 200-plus target chased against LSG.

More to come….

First Published:24 Mar 2025, 11:36 PM IST
