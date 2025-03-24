DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Nicolas Pooran hits 0,6,6,6,6,4 in one over, destroys Tristan Stubbs | Viral video

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Amid the clash between Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals and Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 underway, LSG's Nicolas Pooran destroyed DC's Tristan Stubbs in Vizag, as he slammed 28 runs in single over.

In the 13th over, bowled by DC's Tristan Stubbs, Pooran slammed four sixes and one boundary, totalling 28 runs in the single over.

Pooran scored 75 runs off just 30 deliveries at a strike rate of 250, which included seven sixes and six boundaries.

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Scorecard After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals opted to bowl first and invited Lucknow Super Giants to bat first.

LSG, while batting first, Mitchell Marsh score 72 runs off 36 deliveries, including six boundaries and six sixes, at a strike rate of 200. He was supported by Pooran, who scored 75 runs off 30 deliveries.

For DC, Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets, while Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar and Mitchell Starc picked one wicket each.

LSG have scored 209 off 8 wickets in 20 overs and gave DC 209 target to chase.

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Playing XIs Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Impact substitutes Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh, RS Hangargekar.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande