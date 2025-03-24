DC vs LSG IPL 2025 predicted playing XIs: Will KL Rahul play in Vizag? How do injury-hit Lucknow Super Giants shape up

Delhi Capitals' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on Monday (March 24, 2025) will mark a new era for both the teams. While Delhi Capitals will be led by new skipper Axar Patel, Delhi's favourite son Rishabh Pant will wear the captain’s armband in the opposite dugout.

At the IPL 2025 mega auction last year, LSG pulled all stops to land Rishabh Pant as they beat the other teams for his signature for a whopping ₹27 crore. They also have a formidable batting unit boasting the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant and David Miller to name a few.

However, LSG are plagued by injuries in their pace battery. While Mohsin Khan was ruled out of IPL 2025, the likes of Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep and Avesh Khan aren't available for the initial few games.

In fact, LSG roped in former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shardul Thakur as a replacement for Mohsin Khan, He is expected to share the new ball with Shamar Joseph. Inexperienced left arm seamer Akash Singh is expected to be the first change bowler.

LSG will bank on their batting unit to do all the damage. While Mitchell Marsh is expected to open the batting with Ayush Badoni, the duo will be followed by big-hitting troika of Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, and David Miller. Abdul Samad, Shabhaz Ahmed, and Shardul Thakur will likely round off the middle order.

Shabhaz Ahmed will share the spin duties with Ravi Bishnoi.

KL Rahul’s fresh start at Delhi Capitals…but will he play? On the other hand, although KL Rahul joined Delhi Capitals, he is unlikely to play against LSG. The India wicketkeeper was the last to join the squad due to personal reasons, as he is expecting his first child.

Former RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is expected to pair up with Ausstralian sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk, followed by Abhishek Porel at no.3. Karun Nair and Tristan Stubbs will hover around at no.4 and 5 with Axar Patel, and Ashutosh Sharma coming in as finishers.

Delhi Capitals' strong bowling unit Unlike LSG, Delhi Capitals have a settled bowling lineup spearheaded by spin twins of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm bowling duo compliment each other perfectly with their accurate line and length and variety. Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan and Mitchell Starc will make up the pace attack with Mohit Sharma expected to come as Impact Player.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 predicted playing XIs Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Porel (wk), Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan