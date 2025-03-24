Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday. The match will be played at Delhi Capitals' second home ground, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
It will be an emotional match for LSG captain Rishabh Pant, who has played at Delhi Capitals from 2016 to 2024. On the other hand, KL Rahul, who led LSG for three years from 2022 to 2024, shifted base to Delhi Capitals but is unlikely to play on Monday.
The pitch in Visakhapatnam is expected to be flat and in the favour of the batters with a high-scoring match on offer. It is the same ground where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a total of 272 runs against Delhi Capitals in the 2024 season. The role of the toss plays a massive role at the this ground. The team winning the toss, should bat first and try to register a massive total on the board.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Visakhapatnam will be around 30 degrees celsius during match hours. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 63 to 67 per cent. There is a negligible possibility of rain and the sky will mostly be clear throughout the game.
Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(wk), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari
Lucknow Super Giants: Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, RS Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Aiden Markram, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi
