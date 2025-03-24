DC vs LSG IPL 2025: Visakhapatnam pitch report, weather forecast, full squads & more

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday. The match will be played at Delhi Capitals' second home ground, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

It will be an emotional match for LSG captain Rishabh Pant, who has played at Delhi Capitals from 2016 to 2024. On the other hand, KL Rahul, who led LSG for three years from 2022 to 2024, shifted base to Delhi Capitals but is unlikely to play on Monday.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 pitch report The pitch in Visakhapatnam is expected to be flat and in the favour of the batters with a high-scoring match on offer. It is the same ground where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a total of 272 runs against Delhi Capitals in the 2024 season. The role of the toss plays a massive role at the this ground. The team winning the toss, should bat first and try to register a massive total on the board.

IPL numbers in Visakhapatnam Total Matches played: 15

Total matches won batting first: 8

Total matches won batting second: 7

Matches With No Result: 0

Matches Tied: 0

Average First Innings Score: 167

Highest Team Total: 272 (KKR vs DC, 2024)

Highest Total Successfully Chased: 173 (RPS vs KXIP, 2016)

Lowest Team Total: 92 (MI vs SRH, 2016) Highest IPL run-scorers at the ACA-VDCA stadium Shikhar Dhawan: 294 runs in 9 innings

David Warner: 269 runs in 7 innings

Rishabh Pant: 220 runs in 6 innings

Ajinkya Rahane: 168 runs in 5 innings

MS Dhoni: 147 runs in 5 innings Highest IPL wicket-takers at the ACA-VDCA stadium Adam Zampa: 10 wickets in 3 innings

Ravindra Jadeja: 8 wickets in 3 innings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 6 wickets in 6 innings

Ashish Nehra: 6 wickets in 2 innings

Dale Steyn: 6 wickets in 4 innings Delhi Capitals in ACA-VDCA stadium Matches played: 7

Matches won: 3

Matches lost: 4

Matches Tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 191

Lowest Score: 126

DC vs LSG Visakhapatnam weather report According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Visakhapatnam will be around 30 degrees celsius during match hours. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 63 to 67 per cent. There is a negligible possibility of rain and the sky will mostly be clear throughout the game.

DC vs LSG full squads for IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(wk), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

Lucknow Super Giants: Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, RS Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Aiden Markram, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

