Delhi Capitals will face Lucknow Super Giants in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday (March 24). Both teams will be geared up to win their opening clash. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match date The match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants is scheduled to take place on Monday (March 24).

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match venue The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match time The toss for the match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 7 PM IST. The DC vs LSG clash starts at 7:30 PM IST.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Live telecast details The match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel and Star Sports 3 will live telecast the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 clash.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 live streaming details Live-streaming of DC vs LSG clash will be available on JioHotstar application and website in India.

DC vs LSG IPL head-to-head stats Lucknow Super Giants enjoy a 3-2 head-to-head battle against Delhi Capitals in IPL.

DC vs LSG full squads for IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi , Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, RS Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Aiden Markram, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 probable playing XIs Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, LSG