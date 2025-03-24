DC vs LSG: Who’ll win today’s Delhi vs Lucknow IPL 2025 match in Vizag? AI predictions, fantasy team, more

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 today (March 24). The fourth match of this season will take place at the ACA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam (aka Vizag). It will start at 7:30 PM.

DC vs LSG: Head-to-Head DC and LSG have played just 5 IPL matches so far since Lucknow played their first IPL in 2022. Delhi have won 2 of those games. Super Giants won 3.

In IPL 2024, they locked horns twice. Delhi won both matches, one by 19 runs and the other by 6 wickets.

DC vs LSG: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s DC vs LSG match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “If we go by firepower and recent momentum, Lucknow Super Giants look sharper on paper. With a solid top order, game-changing all-rounders, and better death bowling options, they might just edge past Delhi tonight.”

Google Gemini predicts, “LSG have a significantly better chance of winning. Their batting is more reliable, and their bowling is more consistent. Unless DC pull off a major upset, LSG should take this one.”

Grok predicts, “Delhi Capitals will win. They’ve got the sharper tools today, and LSG’s bowling won’t hold up unless Pant pulls off a miracle. DC take it by 10-20 runs or 5-6 wickets, depending on the chase.”

DC vs LSG: Fantasy team Batters: Faf du Plessis, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav (C), Ravi Bishnoi (VC), Mitchell Starc

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant