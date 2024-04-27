DC vs MI IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya furious outrage on ground as Jake Fraser-McGurk, Porel wreak havoc | Watch
DC vs MI IPL 2024: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi witnessed a lot of fireworks on Saturday as Delhi Capitals batters punished Mumbai Indians left, right and centre. DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel provided their team with a dream start and the home team began with 114-run opening partnership. Hardik Pandya, who is suffering from a poor form in IPL 2024 leaked 41 runs in just two overs and was losing his cool at different points in match.