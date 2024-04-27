DC vs MI IPL 2024: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi witnessed a lot of fireworks on Saturday as Delhi Capitals batters punished Mumbai Indians left, right and centre. DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel provided their team with a dream start and the home team began with 114-run opening partnership. Hardik Pandya, who is suffering from a poor form in IPL 2024 leaked 41 runs in just two overs and was losing his cool at different points in match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hardik Pandya, who is already facing severe backlash for replacing Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians captain and leading the MI's poor run in IPL 2024 faced more trolling on Saturday after a video of his outrage went viral on social media, with fans questioning is audacity after leaking so many runs in just 2 overs.

Mumbai Indians is having a tough time at IPL 2024 as the team continues its losing run and is lingering on the second last position on the IPL 2024 points table with just 3 wins in the 8 matches they played. Against DC, Mumbai is chasing a 258 runs and Tilak Varma is again proving to be valuable for the Hardik Pandya-led team as he is leading his team's chase with Tim David. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

