Irfan Pathan's strong warning for Hardik Pandya ahead of T20 World Cup squad selection: ‘Yet to make impact…’
Irfan Pathan, who has criticised Mumbai Indians approach in IPL 2024, said that Indian cricket should not give that much priority to Hardik Pandya
DC vs MI IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya continue to struggle with poor form in IPL 2024, as he leaked 41 runs in two overs against Delhi Capitals. As the T20 World Cup 2024 squad selection draws closer, veteran pacer Irfan Pathan shared a strong message for Hardik Pandya, saying that the all-rounder must make some impact and play throughout the year.