DC vs MI IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya continue to struggle with poor form in IPL 2024, as he leaked 41 runs in two overs against Delhi Capitals. As the T20 World Cup 2024 squad selection draws closer, veteran pacer Irfan Pathan shared a strong message for Hardik Pandya, saying that the all-rounder must make some impact and play throughout the year.

Irfan Pathan, who has criticised Mumbai Indians approach in IPL 2024, said that Indian cricket should not give that much priority to Hardik Pandya as he hasn't made much impact at the international level.

"What I feel about Hardik Pandya is that Indian cricket needs to clarify that they should not give him as much priority as they have given him so far because we still haven't won the World Cup. And if you think you are a primary all-rounder, you need to make that kind of an impact at the international level. As far as the all-rounder is concerned, he has yet to make that impact internationally; we are only thinking about the potential. We need clarification on the IPL performances and the international performances. That's a big difference," veteran pacer Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports Press Room Show.

'India will not win major tournaments if….'

Elaborating on his point further, Irfan Pathan spoke about world champions Australia and said team-game are working for them. In the Pat Cummins-led squad, there is no one star, but everyone on the team is a star, the veteran pacer said.

"First of all, he needs to play throughout the full year. He cannot pick and choose. Indian cricket needs to stop doing that. Stop giving preferences to individuals; if you do that, you will not win major tournaments. For many years, Australia has preferred team games and made everyone a superstar. There is not one superstar; everybody is a superstar on the squad. If you don't do that, you will not win big tournaments," pointed Pathan.

MI vs DC IPL 2024

Irfan Pathan's remarks came as Delhi Capitals is hosting Mumbai Indians in the 43rd match of IPL 2024. Jake Fraser-McGurk provided the home team with another strong start. Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant, and Shai Hope played wonderfully well against dangerous MI bowlers, and DC ended with a strong total of 257/4 after 20 overs.

