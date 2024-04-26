DC vs MI IPL 2024: Sourav Ganguly shares massive update ahead of BIG clash, Delhi Capitals to play without…
DC vs MI IPL 2024: The injury updates can be a big setback for Delhi Capitals, which is clawing back to the track in IPL 2024 after loosing 5 matches out of the 9 they played
DC vs MI IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals received a big jolt on Friday ahead of their match against Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. DC's director and India's former captain Sourav Ganguly shared an injury update on Friday and informed that the team will play against Mumbai Indians without opener David Warner and pacer Ishant Sharma.