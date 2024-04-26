DC vs MI IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals received a big jolt on Friday ahead of their match against Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. DC's director and India's former captain Sourav Ganguly shared an injury update on Friday and informed that the team will play against Mumbai Indians without opener David Warner and pacer Ishant Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"David Warner is injured and not available for the next game. Ishant Sharma is also injured," Sourav Ganguly said in the pre-match press conference.

The development can be a big setback for Delhi Capitals, which is clawing back to the track in IPL 2024 after losing five matches out of the nine they played. David Warner has displayed good form in the season so far and was coordinating well with opener Prithvi Shaw to provide Delhi Capitals with some strong starts.

David Warner injured his finger during a batting stint against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, and his physical condition has been under continuous observation. His injuries might also be a scare to the Australian cricket team, who are banking on his aggressive game in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Due to back spasms, Ishant Sharma has been sidelined with a back problem, sitting out DC's matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. With both players unavailable, DC called up Shai Hope to fill in for Warner in the game against Gujarat Titans, and Rasikh Salam stepped in for Ishant.

DC vs MI IPL 2024 match Rishabh Pant-led DC will hope to extend their victories in the IPL 2024, while for Hardik Pandya-led MI, the survival game is on, where they have to win every game from now on to have any chances to make it to the playoffs. The five-time IPL champion team continues their poor run in IPL 2024 and has lost 5 out of the nine matches they played.

(With inputs from ANI)

