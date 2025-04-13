DC vs MI IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya honours promise to rising star in women’s cricket with a heartwarming gift

Hardik Pandya has endured a tough Indian Premier League season as captain of the Mumbai Indians. The 5-time champions are close to the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings, sitting ninth on 2 points from their five matches they’ve played so far.

Ahead of their crucial fixture against Delhi Capitals, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the MI skipper however made time for a special meeting. He met up with the rising star in women’s cricket during a team’s practice session and honoured his word he gave to the young star.

Also Read | DC v MI head to head: MI have upper hand in rivalry but DC still unbeaten in IPL

Pandya met Kashvee Gautam and gifted her a bat, a promise he made to her in an earlier meeting. Kashvee rose to stardom after an excellent season with the Gujarat Titans women’s team in the 2025 Women's Premier League. The MI skipper is Kashvee’s idol and the duo had met during a WPL fixture earlier this year.

A lighter bat In that meeting during the WPL match, Kashvee revealed to Hardik that he inspires her playing style and had even written “HP33” on her bat. Feeling humbled by that revelation, Pandya promised to gift her a bat from his collection. He promised to gift her a lighter bat, one weighing 1,100, which was the size of Kashvee's original bat. Watch here:

And the swashbuckling all-rounder made good on his word as he met Kashvee ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster game in the national capital.

Also Read | IPL DC vs MI: Top 5 Key players to watch today

Kashvee Gautam shared a video of their interaction on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Champions don’t just play the game—they uplift the next generation. Hardik Pandya, promise made, promise kept. Thank you, @hardikpandya93.”