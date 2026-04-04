DC vs MI highlights, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi destroys Mumbai Indians with match-winning 90; Delhi Capitals climb to top

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians highlights, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi hit a sensational 51-ball 90 to lead Delhi Capitals to an easy six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Saturday. Mumbai Indians could manage only 162 for six as they could not build partnerships. Only Rohit Sharma (35) and Suryakumar contributed from the top and middle order. Naman Dhir made 28.
Capitals' Mukesh Kumar (2/26) did well by rattling the Mumbai top-order. hasing 163, the hosts overcame early jitters to romp home in 18.1 overs. Opener Pathum Nissanka contributed a quick-fire 44 after DC lost KL Rahul (1) and Nitish Rana (0) cheaply. Rizvi hit seven sixes and as many fours in his 51-ball knock.
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That's it. Delhi Capitals have it easy as they win by six wickets. David Miller hits the winning run as Delhi Capitals complete two back-to-back successful run chases.
OUTTT!!! Sameer Rizvi misses hundred by just 10 runs, but the damage has been done. The UP batter walks back amid standing ovation from the entire crowd. Corbin Bosch gets the wicket. DC DC
151-4 (16.4)
There is no stopping Sameer Rizvi today as he slashes Shardul Thakur for a four. With that boundary, the stand between Rizvi and David Miller reaches fifty. Interestingly, Miller's contribution is just one. It's Delhi Capitals' game now. Only a miracle can save Mumbai Indians from such a situation.
Fifty for Sameer Rizvi in style. The UP batter, dances down the ground against Mayank Markande, to loft over the long off to bring up his second consecutive fifty. BANGGGG!!! Rizvi charges down against Markande once again, this time the ball goes over the long on boundary. Two really good overs for Delhi Capitals. DC 107/3 (12)
Sameer Rizvi is taking the game from where he finished in the last game. The UP batter whacks Corbin Bosch for two fours and two sixes to put the pressure back on the bowler and the opposition. 20 runs come from the over. DC 93/3 (11)
Just when it looked like Sameer Rizvi and Pathum Nissanka would take the game deep, the Sri Lankan perishes while trying to sweep Mitchell Santner. Nissanka gets a top edge only for Mayank Markande to take a catch. Nissanka walks back for 44. David Miller walks in. DC 73/3 (10)
After the wickets of KL Rahul and Nitish Rana, Pathum Nissanka whacks Shardul Thakur for a bang, over deep square leg for a huge maimum. The Sri Lankan follows it up with another boundary, this time towards the long off for a boundary. Beautiful batting from Nissanka as the right-hander dances down the ground to clear the in-field for another boundary at long off. DC 39/2 (5)
OUTTTT!!! What a start by Mumbai Indians and Deepak Chahar. In the side in the absence of Hardik Pandya, Chahar bowls down the leg side, KL Rahul tries to flick but gets an edge to Ryan Rickelton. Rahul goes for just 1 run. Delhi Capitals lose wicket in the first over. DC 2-1 (1)
The departure of Suryakumar Yadav certainly stalled the run flow for Mumbai Indians. While Naman Dhir tried his best with a 21-ball 28, it was the Delhi Capitals bowlers, who pulled things down brilliantly. Mumbai Indians finish at 162-6 in 20 overs.
Fifty for Suryakumar Yadav in the most crucial time. The stand-in-skipper is certainly playing a captain's knock. SKY gets to his milestone with a two off Lungi Ngidi. Huge shout from Ngidi in the next ball for an LBW. The umpire raises the finger but SKY decides to go upstairs. UltraEdge shows there is no bat involved. Third umpire says its out. SKY goes back for 51. MI 122/5 (15.3)
OUTTT!!! Another one bites the dust for Mumbai Indians. Sherfane Rutherford goes down on one knee for a slog-sweep. The ball goes high up and Mukesh Kumar runs from deep square-leg to take the catch. Delhi Capitals are back in the game. Vipraj Nigan gets a wicket. MI 86/4 (12)
OUTTT!!! What a big wicket for Axar Patel and Delhi Capitals. Rohit Sharma slaps a Axar Patel delivery and Nitish Rana makes no mistake at cover. The former MI captain walks back for 35 iff 26 balls. MI 73-3 (10)
BANGGG!!!! There is no stopping Rohit Sharma continues in same vein as he did in the previous game. He brings up the fifty for Mumbai Indians with a six over the bowler's head. MI 52-2 (7)
OUTTT!!!!!! Double blow to Mumbai Indians as Mukesh Kumar strikes twice in an over. The Bengal pacer first outfoxes Ryan Rickelton, caught by Axar Patel. Two balls later Tilak Varma hits straight at Mukesh. What a start by Delhi Capitals. MI 22-2 (3)
In walks the pair of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. Mukesh Kumar will open the attack for Delhi Capitals. Two fours to start the innings for Ryan Rickelton. MI 8/0 (1)
Surpriseee!!! Suryakumar Yadav is walking out for a toss for Mumbai Indians. Axar Patel will lead Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals win the toss and opted to bowl first. For MI, there are a few changes with Deepak Chahar coming in. Corbin Bosch replaces Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner replaces Allah Ghazanfar.
Live visuals show Mitchell Santner is marking his run-up and is most likely to replace Allah Ghazanfar, who went wicketless in the first game against KKR without taking a wicket.
For Mumbai Indians, the good news is the availability of Mitchell Santner. The New Zealand cricketer had sought some time to spend with family after the T20 WC and home series against South Africa and joined the MI camp in Delhi.
Mumbai Indians have been KL Rahul's favourite opponent in IPL. Out of his five hundreds in IPL, Rahul scored three against Mumbai while one each against RCB and GT. After struggling as an opener for Delhi Capitals last season, Rahul will be hoping to return to form this season in IPL, following his strong domestic season. Meanwhile, baring Mitchell Starc's unavailability, DC don't have injury concerns.
At this time of the year, Delhi is soaring hot. But this time the weather is pleasant surprisingly. There is also chances of rain during the start of the game at 3:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, the boundaries at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is short and one can expect a high-scoring game.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (capt), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are coming into this game after a nervy win over LSG, with Impact Sub Sameer Rizvi doing all the magic with the bat while chasing a modest 142.
Mumbai Indians are coming into this game after a mighty win over Kolkata Knight Riders at home. While Shardul Thakur did the job with the ball, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton starred with the bat for Mumbai Indians.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash in IPL 2026.
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