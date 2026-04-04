DC vs MI highlights, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi destroys Mumbai Indians with match-winning 90; Delhi Capitals climb to top

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians highlights, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi hit a sensational 51-ball 90 to lead Delhi Capitals to an easy six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Saturday. Mumbai Indians could manage only 162 for six as they could not build partnerships. Only Rohit Sharma (35) and Suryakumar contributed from the top and middle order. Naman Dhir made 28.

Capitals' Mukesh Kumar (2/26) did well by rattling the Mumbai top-order. hasing 163, the hosts overcame early jitters to romp home in 18.1 overs. Opener Pathum Nissanka contributed a quick-fire 44 after DC lost KL Rahul (1) and Nitish Rana (0) cheaply. Rizvi hit seven sixes and as many fours in his 51-ball knock.

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap