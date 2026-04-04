DC vs MI IPL 2026 weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Delhi today? Check hourly prediction

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are all set to lock horns for their second game of the IPL Season 19 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams had secured victory in their first match of the season and will now be battling to keep the momentum going.

While Mumbai Indians have won four out of their five matches against DC in the IPL, this will be a fresh game and Axar Patel's men would be hoping to turn the tide in their favour. MI are currently placed 5th on the IPL Points Table, while DC are in the 4th spot with a much better net run rate.

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Delhi vs MI weather report: As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperatures in the national capital are likely to hover between 20.7 degrees Celsius to 30–32 degrees Celsius. The weatherman forecasts a ‘generally cloudy sky’ with ‘one or two spells of very light rain/drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms’.

As per AccuWeather, there is a 55% chance of rain and a 33% chance of rain during the night in Delhi. You can find the hourly rain forecast for the city below.

Time Rain Probability Weather Conditions 2:00 PM 15% Mostly cloudy 3:00 PM 19% Mostly cloudy 4:00 PM 43% Mostly cloudy 5:00 PM 47% Cloudy 6:00 PM 51% Thunderstorms 7:00 PM 40% Cloudy 8:00 PM 34% Cloudy 9:00 PM 37% Cloudy 10:00 PM 43% Cloudy 11:00 PM 47% Cloudy

Squads: Delhi Capitals: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

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Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat

Predicted XI: With just one game played in the IPL it is highly unlikely that either Delhi Capitals or Mumbai Indians would chop and change their playing XI, unless they have any injury concerns. This suggests that we could see the same playing XI for both teams as last game.

Delhi Capitals Expected playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

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Mumbai Indians expected playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult