Live Updates

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: Delhi Capitals aim to rise above in table; Mumbai in search for 3rd win

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: Mumbai Indians would like to consolidate their spot in the WPL 2026 points table against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Vadodara. The DC women vs MI women match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Jan 2026, 06:35:51 PM IST
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: Harmanpreet Kaur.
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: Harmanpreet Kaur.(AFP)

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: Mumbai Indians would like to consolidate their spot at second in the WPL 2026 points table when they take on Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Vadodara. With just two win from their five matches so far, Mumbai Indians are just behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who became the first team to confirm playoff spot.

Mumbai Indians are on level points with Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, but Harmanpreet Kaur's side are ahead owing to their better NRR. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, led by new captain Jemimah Rodrigues, are at the bottom of the WPL 2026 points table with just one win.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians probable XIs

Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Lucy Hamilton/ Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Kranthi Reddy

Follow updates here:
20 Jan 2026, 06:35:46 PM IST

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: G Kamalini ruled out

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians were dealt with a heavy blow when opener G Kamalini was ruled out for the remainder of WPL 2026 with an injury. “Mumbai Indians have named Vaishnavi Sharma as the replacement player for G Kamalini, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury,” MI said in a statement.

“Vaishnavi, who just earned her maiden ODI call-up to the national team, was a part of the squad that won the 2025 U-19 T20 World Cup and was also the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Vaishnavi joins the squad for the remainder of the season,” it said.

20 Jan 2026, 06:33:57 PM IST

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: How have MI performed?

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have just won one game more than Delhi Capitals. In fact, baring tale-toppers RCB, Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants have all won two games each.

20 Jan 2026, 06:31:57 PM IST

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: How have DC performed this season?

Unlike the previous seasons, Delhi Capitals under Jemimah Rodrigues is not the same. Finalists in the last three editions, Delhi Capitals have managed just one win in four matches and sit at the bottom of the table with just two points and a poor NRR of -0.856.

20 Jan 2026, 06:17:41 PM IST

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Vadodara.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsDC vs MI LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: Delhi Capitals aim to rise above in table; Mumbai in search for 3rd win
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.