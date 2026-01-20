DC vs MI LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: Delhi Capitals aim to rise above in table; Mumbai in search for 3rd win

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: Mumbai Indians would like to consolidate their spot at second in the WPL 2026 points table when they take on Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Vadodara. With just two win from their five matches so far, Mumbai Indians are just behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who became the first team to confirm playoff spot.

Mumbai Indians are on level points with Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, but Harmanpreet Kaur's side are ahead owing to their better NRR. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, led by new captain Jemimah Rodrigues, are at the bottom of the WPL 2026 points table with just one win.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians probable XIs

Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Lucy Hamilton/ Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Kranthi Reddy