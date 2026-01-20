DC vs MI LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: Delhi Capitals aim to rise above in table; Mumbai in search for 3rd win

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: Mumbai Indians would like to consolidate their spot at second in the WPL 2026 points table when they take on Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Vadodara. With just two win from their five matches so far, Mumbai Indians are just behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who became the first team to confirm playoff spot.
Mumbai Indians are on level points with Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, but Harmanpreet Kaur's side are ahead owing to their better NRR. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, led by new captain Jemimah Rodrigues, are at the bottom of the WPL 2026 points table with just one win.
Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Lucy Hamilton/ Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Kranthi Reddy
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians were dealt with a heavy blow when opener G Kamalini was ruled out for the remainder of WPL 2026 with an injury. “Mumbai Indians have named Vaishnavi Sharma as the replacement player for G Kamalini, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury,” MI said in a statement.
“Vaishnavi, who just earned her maiden ODI call-up to the national team, was a part of the squad that won the 2025 U-19 T20 World Cup and was also the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Vaishnavi joins the squad for the remainder of the season,” it said.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have just won one game more than Delhi Capitals. In fact, baring tale-toppers RCB, Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants have all won two games each.
Unlike the previous seasons, Delhi Capitals under Jemimah Rodrigues is not the same. Finalists in the last three editions, Delhi Capitals have managed just one win in four matches and sit at the bottom of the table with just two points and a poor NRR of -0.856.
