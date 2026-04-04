DC vs MI, Match 8 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

Match 8 of IPL 2026 is a blockbuster afternoon encounter as Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, 4 April, at 3:30 PM IST. This is the first game of the weekend double-header and arguably the most mouth-watering fixture of the opening phase.

Both sides arrive unbeaten: DC beat LSG by 6 wickets in Lucknow. MI chased down 221 against KKR at Wankhede, also by 6 wickets. They registered their highest-ever IPL chase. Two confident, well-drilled sides at one of the flattest batting tracks in the tournament; this has all the ingredients for a 400-plus run contest.

Match Logistics The match is at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Saturday, 4 April, at 3:30 PM IST. The toss takes place at 3 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 HD/SD and streamed live on JioHotstar (subscription required). Tickets are available through BookMyShow. A key difference from the rest of the opening week: this is an afternoon match, which means dew will not be a factor.

Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai hold the upper hand in this rivalry with 21 wins against DC's 16, across 37 IPL meetings. This includes MI winning 4 of the last 5 encounters, with DC's only recent win coming at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2024 when they posted 257/4 and defended it by 10 runs.

At DC's home ground specifically, Delhi have a slight edge, with 7 wins from 13 matches against MI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The most memorable meeting between these sides came in the 2020 IPL final, when MI beat DC by 5 wickets in Dubai to win their record 5th title.

Team News Predicted XI

DC's biggest storyline remains Mitchell Starc. The Australian left-arm quick has confirmed that he is recovering from shoulder and elbow injuries sustained during the 2025-26 Ashes. He hopes to join Delhi Capitals as soon as possible. He apologised to the franchise and fans for missing the early part of the season. DC have no confirmed return date for him.

DC's probable XI: KL Rahul (WK) and Pathum Nissanka open, with Nitish Rana at No. 3, captain Axar Patel at No. 4, followed by Tristan Stubbs and David Miller in the middle order. Vipraj Nigam provides lower-order depth.

The bowling attack is led by Lungi Ngidi, with T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar completing the unit. Sameer Rizvi, the hero of the LSG win, is likely to feature as the Impact Player.

MI's probable XI: Ryan Rickelton (WK) and Rohit Sharma open, with Tilak Varma and captain Hardik Pandya in the top half, followed by Sherfane Rutherford and Naman Dhir.

The bowling is led by the Bumrah-Boult partnership, with support from Allah Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Markande.

Key Players to Watch

Rohit Sharma leads all run-scorers in this rivalry with 872 runs from 30 matches. He arrived in sensational form after an 89-run knock against KKR. His opening partnership with Ryan Rickelton, who smashed 62 off 38 in Match 2, could decide this game before it even enters the middle overs.

Jasprit Bumrah is the standout bowler. He has 30 wickets against DC across his IPL career. His effectiveness with the new ball in an afternoon game at a true-bouncing Delhi surface will be critical.

For DC, Lungi Ngidi was devastating in Match 5 with 3/28, stepping seamlessly into the Starc role. KL Rahul, despite a golden duck against LSG, brings vast experience and a point to prove at his new home ground.

Kuldeep Yadav is the most dangerous spinning option at this venue. He is the one DC bowler who can genuinely tie down MI's batting unit in the middle overs.

Pitch Report

Surface + grass: The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch is among the most batter-friendly in the IPL. It is flat and true-bouncing, with short square boundaries of around 60–66 metres. The length ball flies off the surface, making it a six-hitter's paradise.

New ball (3–4 overs): Pacers can get early movement and carry, particularly in morning and afternoon games where there is no evening humidity yet. Hard lengths and swing with the new ball can be effective early.

Middle overs: As the pitch slows, spinners and slower-ball specialists become increasingly effective. Delhi's Axar-Kuldeep axis thrives in these conditions.

Dew + toss call: This is an afternoon match starting at 3:30 PM. Dew will not be a factor. Batting first could actually be the stronger option at this venue on a dry day, with 180-plus on the board taking significant pressure off the bowling unit.

Par score range: The average first-innings score at Arun Jaitley Stadium is 165–175 runs. But, this is one of the most ceiling-busting grounds in the IPL. SRH posted 278 against KKR here in 2025. On a flat afternoon track with no dew, anything from 180 upwards is a strong score, and 200-plus is very much achievable.

Match Prediction

Grok predicts the Mumbai Indians to be the winner. Winner. Top factors include MI’s superior head-to-head record and recent dominance. MI’s elite new-ball pace pairing (Bumrah-Boult) on a true-bouncing surface without dew will work in its favour.

It also credits Rohit Sharma’s exceptional record and current form against DC. According to Grok, DC’s weakened pace attack due to Mitchell Starc’s continued absence will work against Axar Patel’s team.

Google Gemini, too, favours Mumbai to win. The top decisive factors include Mumbai’s historical dominance over Delhi.

“Statistical trends show a massive psychological and numerical edge for MI’s opening pair. Rohit Sharma is the most prolific run-scorer in this specific rivalry with 872 runs. His current form creates a high-probability scenario for a power play breakout,” it predicts.

“DC enter the match without Mitchell Starc, their primary left-arm threat. While Lungi Ngidi performed well in Match 5, MI possesses the Bumrah-Boult partnership. Bumrah’s specific record against DC (30 wickets) and his ability to exploit "true bounce" on a flat Delhi track in the afternoon make him the most lethal variable in the game,” it added.

Even ChatGPT predicts in Mumbai’s favour. Mumbai’s duperior pace attack is suited for true surface, it said. “Mumbai Indians have Bumrah and Boult, both highly effective on surfaces with bounce and carry. Delhi’s pitch offers clean stroke play but also rewards disciplined pace, especially early,” it added.

Where to Watch

The match is live on Star Sports 2 HD/SD from 3:30 PM IST. Stream on JioHotstar. UK viewers: Sky Sports Cricket. Australia: Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada: Willow TV.