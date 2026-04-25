DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals win toss and bat first, both teams remain unchanged

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to bat first in their IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live match scorecard
Both teams are unchanged coming into this match.
The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently on top of the IPL 2026 standings with 11 points from six matches that includes five wins and one washed out match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have endured a mixed season so far.
The Axar Patel-led side began their campaign with wins over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI), but went onto lose their next two matches against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
In their next match, DC returned to winning ways with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but their momentum was short-lived as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 47 runs in their latest match.
A win is important for Delhi Capitals on Saturday as the mid-table of the IPL 2026 standings is competitive enough, with CSK, GT, MI and LSG in the fray.
DC vs PBKS playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(Wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(Captain), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(Wicketkeeper), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(Captain), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
DC vs PBKS full squads
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey.
Right. Time for LIVE action. KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka have opened the innings for Delhi Capitals, with Arshdeep Singh opening the bowling.
Eight runs come off the first over, with Nissanka collecting a boundary. DC 8/0 after 1 over.
Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals captain: We will bowl first. It looks a bit dry and obviously it’s a day game, and you know it’s quite hot as well. So we’re thinking of putting up a good total first and then trying to defend it.
"Yes, from the looks of it, it seems like it will slow down a bit later, and the bowlers might get some help as well. So we want to post a good total first and give the bowlers a chance to make use of any assistance from the wicket. We want to focus on ourselves.
Every team we are playing is playing good cricket. We have also been playing good cricket, but the thing is that in crucial moments, I think we are not winning those moments in the game.
Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings captain: It's important to stay in the moment, that's how you want the environment to be. I personally feel you just have to keep training harder and keep getting better every now and then, better than the previous performance.
And that's what I keep telling my teammates as well. We need to inculcate right habits in the dressing room and culture that we've been building so far. And it has been, touch wood, going great. We just have to keep enjoying the game and have fun along with each other.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(Wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(Captain), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(Wicketkeeper), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(Captain), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and will bat first in their important match against Punjab Kings. Both teams remain unchanged from their previous matches.
Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have locked horns against each other in 35 matches in the IPL. Both teams have won 17 matches each, with one game ending in a no-result.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) that will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The toss is scheduled to take place at 3 pm IST with the match to begin at 3.30 pm.