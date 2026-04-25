DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals win toss and bat first, both teams remain unchanged

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to bat first in their IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live match scorecard

Both teams are unchanged coming into this match.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently on top of the IPL 2026 standings with 11 points from six matches that includes five wins and one washed out match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have endured a mixed season so far.

The Axar Patel-led side began their campaign with wins over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI), but went onto lose their next two matches against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap

In their next match, DC returned to winning ways with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but their momentum was short-lived as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 47 runs in their latest match.

A win is important for Delhi Capitals on Saturday as the mid-table of the IPL 2026 standings is competitive enough, with CSK, GT, MI and LSG in the fray.

DC vs PBKS playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(Wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(Captain), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(Wicketkeeper), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(Captain), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

DC vs PBKS full squads

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey.