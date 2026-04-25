DC vs PBKS preview: Can Delhi Capitals stop Punjab Kings’ unbeaten run? Check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Delhi Capitals host Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, 25 April, at 3:30 PM IST in Match 35 of IPL 2026. DC will take on Punjab, still undefeated in the tournament.

DC have won 3 out of the 6 matches played so far. But they have lost 3 out of the last 4 encounters. With a Net Run Rate of -0.130, it’s ranked 6th on the points table.

Punjab, led by Shreyas Iyer, are yet to lose a match in this tournament. They are the only squad to enjoy such a high status so far. With 11 points, they are on top with +1.420 NRR.

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Match Logistics The game is at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on Saturday, 25 April, at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss at 3 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have one of the most evenly-contested rivalries in IPL history. They have faced each other 35 times. Each side has won exactly 17 matches. One game ended without a result.

DC's highest score in this fixture is 231. Their lowest is recorded as 58. PBKS have posted a high of 206 and a low of 104.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the record is exactly split at 6-6. Home advantage has not favoured DC in this fixture.

DC vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

The last 5 completed meetings have been closely fought. DC won by 6 wickets in May 2025. PBKS won by 4 wickets in March 2024. DC won by 15 runs in May 2023. PBKS won by 31 runs earlier that same month.

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Mayank Agarwal leads all run-scorers in this rivalry with 450 runs. David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan follow with 434 and 418 runs respectively.

Axar Patel is the leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps. The only centuries scored in this fixture both belong to DC players, Dhawan and Warner.

̌Predicted Playing XI Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Thangarasu Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Abhishek Sharma (Impact Player)

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak (Impact Player)

Key Players to Watch KL Rahul has scored 205 runs in 6 IPL 2026 matches at a strike rate of 166.67. He has hit 10 sixes already this season, matching his aggressive intent at the top. His highest score this season is 92.

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Axar Patel leads DC's bowling with 6 wickets in 6 matches in IPL 2026. His economy of 7.95 is well within his career average of 7.37. He takes a wicket every 19 balls this season. That makes him genuinely dangerous.

Kuldeep Yadav has 5 wickets in 6 matches at an economy of 10.00. His career economy of 8.15 shows he has room to improve. Against PBKS's aggressive top order, Kuldeep's googly could be the difference-maker.

Punjab Kings rely heavily on their explosive opening pair in IPL 2026. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh form a high-impact duo.

Together, they have scored 422 runs across 11 innings. Priyansh averages 42.20 with a strike rate of 248.24 while Prabhsimran has 211 runs at 171.54. Together, they maximise the powerplay, hitting 31 fours and 31 sixes.

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Shreyas Iyer provides balance in the middle order with 208 runs in 6 matches at an average of 52.00 and a strike rate of 182.46. He ensures that momentum continues after the first 6 overs.

Punjab’s Bowling remains less stable. Arshdeep Singh has 6 wickets in 6 matches. But, an economy of 9.64 shows leakage, especially at the death. This creates a structural imbalance.

Pitch and Conditions Arun Jaitley Stadium presents a balanced surface with clear phase-based behaviour patterns. Across 99 matches, batting first wins 48.48% while chasing wins 50.51%. This marginal gap suggests no strong structural bias between innings at this venue.

The average first innings score stands at 170.34; the run rate averages 8.63. However, scoring volatility remains high, with totals ranging from 66 to 278.

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The surface begins flat and firm, aiding stroke play during the first phase. Batters can trust the bounce and pace early, which allows clean hitting through the line. Short square boundaries between 60 and 65 metres further reward aggressive intent.

As the match progresses, the pitch slows and introduces grip for spinners. Middle overs become tactically critical, especially between overs eight and fifteen.

Spinners gain control through turn, reducing boundary frequency and forcing errors. Fast bowlers may extract early seam movement due to the black soil composition. That assistance declines quickly as surface dryness increases under afternoon heat.

Weather conditions will be extreme during this 3:30 PM start in Delhi. Temperatures range between 41 and 42 degrees Celsius across match hours, according to AccuWeather.

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Real feel remains near 40 degrees, with zero precipitation expected throughout. Wind speeds fluctuate between 13 and 17 kilometres per hour from northwest directions. Air quality is marked very unhealthy, adding physiological stress for players.

Punjab Kings continue to dominate IPL 2026 while Delhi Capitals have apparently lost the momentum all of a sudden. Can DC stop PBKS’ unbeaten run? We’ll get to know in a few hours.