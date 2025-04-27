DC vs RCB IPL 2025: Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes second highest wicket taker with 193 scalps, overtakes Piyush Chawla

Yet another record was broken in the Indian Premier League double header on Sunday during the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar overtook leg spinner Piyush Chawla to go second on the list of the highest wicket takers in the history of the IPL.

With figures of 3/33, the right arm medium pacer now has 193 scalps to his name, just one more than the now-retired Chawla.

IPL great Kumar is a 2-time winner of thePurple Cap and is a certified IPL great.

The 35-year-old displayed his death bowling prowess at the Arun Jaitley stadium today as he gave only 8 runs across the 17th and 20th overs, stifling the home team's batters.

His 17th over was a masterclass from Kumar as he picked up 2 crucial wickets of KL Rahul and Ashutosh Sharma, the Impact Player, giving away only 3 runs in that over.

Worth every penny RCB raised eyebrows ahead of IPL 2025 when they acquired Kumar's services for an eye-watering ₹10.75 Crore in the auction. However, it seems he has repaid every penny as he is leading RCB's charge to the top of the IPL standings with his miserly bowling.

In IPL 2025, he has already picked up 12 wickets and is leading a charge of his own at a personal level; a third Orange Cap.

RCB fans took to X to express their gratitude for having a bowler of Kumar's class in their lineup.

One user commented, "When RCB spent 10.75 crores on Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Auctions, I thought RCB got robbed considering his last few seasons. But man, he has proved that he worth every single penny of those 10.75 crores the way he has delivered these match winning spells in each & every game."

Another user marvelled at his guise in dismissing Sharma, stating: “This leg cutter from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to dismiss Ashutosh Sharma was top-class. Completely deceived the batsman.”

