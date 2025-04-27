DC vs RCB IPL 2025: How many wins do Bengaluru have in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium? - Full stats

The Delhi Capitals will welcome the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

The second match of today's double header promises to be a humdinger as the two teams will battle to finish the weekend atop the IPL standings.

Ahead of the top of the table clash, let us take a look at some key stats:

DC vs RCB: Overall Head to Head in the IPL Total Matches played: 32

DC wins: 12

RCB wins: 18

Tied: 1

Last Result: DC won by 6 wickets (April 10, 2025)

DC vs RCB: Head to Head in New Delhi in the IPL Total Matches played: 10

DC wins: 4

RCB wins: 6

Last Result: DC won by 7 wickets (May 6, 2023)

DC's record in New Delhi in the IPL Matches played: 84

Wins: 36

Losses: 42

No Result: 1

Highest total: 257/4 vs Mumbai Indians (April 27, 2024) – DC won by 10 runs

Lowest total: 66 all out vs Mumbai (May 6, 2017) – MI won by 146 runs

DC vs RCB: Most runs (All IPL matches) Virat Kohli (RCB) - Matches: 29, Runs: 1,079, Average: 49.04, Strike Rate: 135.38, Highest Score: 99

AB de Villiers (RCB/DC) - Matches: 19, Runs: 690, Average: 49.28, Strike Rate: 147.12, Highest Score: 90*

Rishabh Pant (DC) - Matches: 12, Runs: 421, Average: 42.10, Strike Rate: 150.35, Highest Score: 85

DC vs RCB: Most wickets (All IPL matches) Yuzi Chahal (RCB) - Innings: 15, Wickets: 15, Economy: 7.97, Average: 27.73, Best Figures: 3/32

Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - Innings: 11, Wickets: 13, Economy: 8.80, Average: 26.30, Best Figures: 2/23

Harshal Patel (RCB/DC) - Innings: 14, Wickets: 13, Economy: 9.46, Average: 35.69, Best Figures: 3/43

With the two sides vying for crucial points and bragging rights in their quest for a playoff spot, today’s clash at the iconic Wankhede stadium promises high drama.

