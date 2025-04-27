DC vs RCB IPL 2025: How many wins do Bengaluru have in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium? - Full stats

Delhi Capitals take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home in the second match of today's double header. This top of the table clash promises to be a humdinger as the two teams will battle to finish the weekend in the first spot in the IPL standings.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated27 Apr 2025, 06:03 PM IST
The last time Delhi Capitals met Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on April 10, 2025, KL Rahul was the star of the match as he guided DC to a 6-wicket win with an unbeaten 93 (53)(HT_PRINT)

The Delhi Capitals will welcome the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

The second match of today's double header promises to be a humdinger as the two teams will battle to finish the weekend atop the IPL standings.

Also Read | IPL: Suryakumar Yadav becomes fastest to 4,000 runs, beats KL Rahul’s record

Ahead of the top of the table clash, let us take a look at some key stats:

DC vs RCB: Overall Head to Head in the IPL

Total Matches played: 32

DC wins: 12

RCB wins: 18

Tied: 1

Last Result: DC won by 6 wickets (April 10, 2025)

DC vs RCB: Head to Head in New Delhi in the IPL

Total Matches played: 10

DC wins: 4

RCB wins: 6

Last Result: DC won by 7 wickets (May 6, 2023)

Also Read | Virat Kohli’s stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium: Key insights before DC vs RCB clash

DC's record in New Delhi in the IPL

Matches played: 84

Wins: 36

Losses: 42

No Result: 1

Highest total: 257/4 vs Mumbai Indians (April 27, 2024) – DC won by 10 runs

Lowest total: 66 all out vs Mumbai (May 6, 2017) – MI won by 146 runs

DC vs RCB: Most runs (All IPL matches)

Virat Kohli (RCB) - Matches: 29, Runs: 1,079, Average: 49.04, Strike Rate: 135.38, Highest Score: 99

AB de Villiers (RCB/DC) - Matches: 19, Runs: 690, Average: 49.28, Strike Rate: 147.12, Highest Score: 90*

Rishabh Pant (DC) - Matches: 12, Runs: 421, Average: 42.10, Strike Rate: 150.35, Highest Score: 85

Also Read | Sanjay Bangar expects Virat Kohli to celebrate differently against KL Rahul’s DC

DC vs RCB: Most wickets (All IPL matches)

Yuzi Chahal (RCB) - Innings: 15, Wickets: 15, Economy: 7.97, Average: 27.73, Best Figures: 3/32

Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - Innings: 11, Wickets: 13, Economy: 8.80, Average: 26.30, Best Figures: 2/23

Harshal Patel (RCB/DC) - Innings: 14, Wickets: 13, Economy: 9.46, Average: 35.69, Best Figures: 3/43

First Published:27 Apr 2025, 06:03 PM IST
