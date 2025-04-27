DC vs RCB IPL 2025: How many wins do Bengaluru have in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium? - Full stats

The Delhi Capitals will welcome the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.
The second match of today's double header promises to be a humdinger as the two teams will battle to finish the weekend atop the IPL standings.
Ahead of the top of the table clash, let us take a look at some key stats:
Total Matches played: 32
DC wins: 12
RCB wins: 18
Tied: 1
Last Result: DC won by 6 wickets (April 10, 2025)
Total Matches played: 10
DC wins: 4
RCB wins: 6
Last Result: DC won by 7 wickets (May 6, 2023)
Matches played: 84
Wins: 36
Losses: 42
No Result: 1
Highest total: 257/4 vs Mumbai Indians (April 27, 2024) – DC won by 10 runs
Lowest total: 66 all out vs Mumbai (May 6, 2017) – MI won by 146 runs
Virat Kohli (RCB) - Matches: 29, Runs: 1,079, Average: 49.04, Strike Rate: 135.38, Highest Score: 99
AB de Villiers (RCB/DC) - Matches: 19, Runs: 690, Average: 49.28, Strike Rate: 147.12, Highest Score: 90*
Rishabh Pant (DC) - Matches: 12, Runs: 421, Average: 42.10, Strike Rate: 150.35, Highest Score: 85
Yuzi Chahal (RCB) - Innings: 15, Wickets: 15, Economy: 7.97, Average: 27.73, Best Figures: 3/32
Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - Innings: 11, Wickets: 13, Economy: 8.80, Average: 26.30, Best Figures: 2/23
Harshal Patel (RCB/DC) - Innings: 14, Wickets: 13, Economy: 9.46, Average: 35.69, Best Figures: 3/43
