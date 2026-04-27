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DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: RCB opt to field after winning toss; Delhi Capitals make three changes

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Delhi Capitals have had a mixed campaign so far, and are in seventh place with six points. On the other hand, RCB are eyeing a top spot. The DC vs RCB match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

PN Vishnu
Updated27 Apr 2026, 07:11:20 PM IST
DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals will look to return to winning ways.
DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals will look to return to winning ways. (PTI)

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals will look to return to winning ways when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026 on Monday. The Axar Patel-led side have endured a mixed campaign in so far. They began with consecutive victories over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) before going down to Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live match scorecard

To make matters worse, Delhi Capitals will be missing the services of pacer Lungi Ngidi, who sustained a head injury against Punjab Kings and had to be hispitalised. RCB, on the other hand, are in second place with 10 points and are coming on the back of a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, RCB will be missing opener Phil Salt, as confirmed by Dinesh Karthik.

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap

DC vs RCB head to head in IPL

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, RCB hold the edge with a 20-13 margin with one game ending in no result. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals have beaten RCB four times. Notably, Delhi Capitals have beaten RCB by 6 wickets in IPL 2026 earlier.

DC vs RCB predicted playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.

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27 Apr 2026, 07:11:20 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score: RCB win toss and will field first

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss against Delhi Capitals and will field first. RCB are unchanged, whereas Delhi Capitals bring in Dushmantha Chameera and Kyle Jamieson, with Mukesh Kumar missing out.

27 Apr 2026, 06:52:58 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score: Will Lungi Ngidi play tonight?

Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi is unlikely to play today's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru despite being discharged from the hospital and returning to the hotel. Ngidi had sustained a head injury during DC's last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

27 Apr 2026, 06:40:36 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score: A look at predicted XI of both teams

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.

27 Apr 2026, 06:35:56 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score: Where can fans watch the match?

Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Star Sports network channels as far as TV is concerned. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

27 Apr 2026, 06:30:06 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score: A look at head-to-head record

RCB enjoy a 20-13 win-loss record against DC as far as the two teams' head-to-head record is concerned. One match has ended in a no-result.

DC defeated RCB by six wickets when the two teams faced off earlier this season in Bengaluru.

27 Apr 2026, 06:25:20 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru that will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 7 pm.

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HomeSportsCricket NewsDC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: RCB opt to field after winning toss; Delhi Capitals make three changes
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HomeSportsCricket NewsDC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: RCB opt to field after winning toss; Delhi Capitals make three changes

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