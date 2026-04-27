DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: RCB opt to field after winning toss; Delhi Capitals make three changes

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals will look to return to winning ways when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026 on Monday. The Axar Patel-led side have endured a mixed campaign in so far. They began with consecutive victories over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) before going down to Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live match scorecard
To make matters worse, Delhi Capitals will be missing the services of pacer Lungi Ngidi, who sustained a head injury against Punjab Kings and had to be hispitalised. RCB, on the other hand, are in second place with 10 points and are coming on the back of a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.
Meanwhile, RCB will be missing opener Phil Salt, as confirmed by Dinesh Karthik.
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As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, RCB hold the edge with a 20-13 margin with one game ending in no result. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals have beaten RCB four times. Notably, Delhi Capitals have beaten RCB by 6 wickets in IPL 2026 earlier.
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss against Delhi Capitals and will field first. RCB are unchanged, whereas Delhi Capitals bring in Dushmantha Chameera and Kyle Jamieson, with Mukesh Kumar missing out.
Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi is unlikely to play today's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru despite being discharged from the hospital and returning to the hotel. Ngidi had sustained a head injury during DC's last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.
Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Star Sports network channels as far as TV is concerned. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.
RCB enjoy a 20-13 win-loss record against DC as far as the two teams' head-to-head record is concerned. One match has ended in a no-result.
DC defeated RCB by six wickets when the two teams faced off earlier this season in Bengaluru.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru that will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 7 pm.
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