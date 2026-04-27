DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: RCB opt to field after winning toss; Delhi Capitals make three changes

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals will look to return to winning ways when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026 on Monday. The Axar Patel-led side have endured a mixed campaign in so far. They began with consecutive victories over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) before going down to Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live match scorecard

To make matters worse, Delhi Capitals will be missing the services of pacer Lungi Ngidi, who sustained a head injury against Punjab Kings and had to be hispitalised. RCB, on the other hand, are in second place with 10 points and are coming on the back of a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, RCB will be missing opener Phil Salt, as confirmed by Dinesh Karthik.

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DC vs RCB head to head in IPL

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, RCB hold the edge with a 20-13 margin with one game ending in no result. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals have beaten RCB four times. Notably, Delhi Capitals have beaten RCB by 6 wickets in IPL 2026 earlier.

DC vs RCB predicted playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.